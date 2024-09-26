Military aid to Ukraine. Germany agreed on an additional 400 million euros

The Bundestag approved the proposal of the German government to increase the financing of military support to Ukraine by approximately 400 million euros.
Points of attention
- Germany has agreed to provide Ukraine with an additional 400 million euros in military aid to improve its defense capabilities.
- The allocated funds will allow Ukraine to purchase essential military equipment such as air defense systems, tanks, drones, and ammunition.
- In addition to military aid, Germany will also allocate 170 million euros for the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
- The quick transfer of funds is crucial due to the deteriorating military situation in Ukraine.
- The emergency military aid from Germany meets constitutional and budgetary requirements and will significantly enhance Ukraine's ability to defend itself in the ongoing conflict.
Germany is preparing emergency military aid to Ukraine
Germany plans to approve military aid for Ukraine in the amount of about 400 million euros. Funds are planned to be provided urgently due to the deterioration of the situation at the front.
At the request of the Ministry of Defense, the Finance Department turned to the Budget Committee of the Parliament with a request to approve additional expenses.
The unplanned need of approximately 397 million euros has arisen over the past few weeks and is in line with constitutional and budgetary requirements for unplanned expenditure, the document said.
