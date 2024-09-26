Military aid to Ukraine. Germany agreed on an additional 400 million euros

The Bundestag approved the proposal of the German government to increase the financing of military support to Ukraine by approximately 400 million euros.

Germany will provide Ukraine with unplanned aid worth 400 million euros

The Bundestag agreed to increase funding for Ukraine's military support by approximately 400 million euros.

This will allow the purchase of additional air defense equipment, tanks, drones, ammunition and spare parts, which will effectively strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the defense of their country.

The German government also announced that Germany "will provide an additional 170 million euros in the short term for the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure."

Germany is preparing emergency military aid to Ukraine

Germany plans to approve military aid for Ukraine in the amount of about 400 million euros. Funds are planned to be provided urgently due to the deterioration of the situation at the front.

In connection with the constant aggravation of the military situation in Ukraine, there is a real threat that without significant material support, Ukraine may suffer a defeat in the defense campaign, the letter of the Ministry of Finance states. Share

At the request of the Ministry of Defense, the Finance Department turned to the Budget Committee of the Parliament with a request to approve additional expenses.