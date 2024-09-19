Continuation of Ukrainian attacks on Russian rear logistics facilities, in addition to the destruction of ammunition and the facilities themselves, will create additional pressure on the Russian army.

How the strikes of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on military facilities in the Russian Federation affect the front

Analysts note that Ukrainian attacks on Russian facilities can significantly affect the ability of the occupiers to conduct offensive operations on all fronts of the war, provided they have the necessary resources, capabilities and permission to carry out large-scale attacks on Russia's rear logistics facilities.

Analysts recall that in the summer of 2022, HIMARS strikes on Russian ammunition warehouses in the occupied territories of Ukraine forced Russian troops to disperse warehouses and weakened their logistics.

Repeated strikes on warehouses on the territory of Russia, similar to the strike in Toropka, may provoke the Russian command to reorganize and decentralize supply and logistics systems to reduce losses. Share

The report also notes that the facility in Toropka is beyond the reach of Western systems that are fired at from Ukraine.

Removing these restrictions and developing Ukraine's own long-range strike capabilities will allow more effective use of Russia's vulnerabilities.

"Cotton" in Toropka has become a record scale

According to official and unofficial sources, on the night of September 18, 2024, drones of the Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked an ammunition depot near the Russian city of Toropets in the Tver region.

We are talking about the 107th arsenal of the GRAU of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, at the facilities of which, according to preliminary data, up to 30 thousand tons of ammunition of various types, in particular anti-aircraft missiles, were stored, and it is possible that this is the largest warehouse of BC in the geographically "European" part of Russia.

This detonated arsenal was clearly important for fueling the racist group that opposes the Defense Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna. Therefore, the result of this attack should be sought precisely from this point of view — that is, in limiting the capabilities of the Russian military, which is trying to counter the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region. Share

In total, more than a hundred attack drones were involved in the attack. The distance to the target from the state border of Ukraine is about 500 kilometers.