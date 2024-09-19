Strikes by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on military facilities in the Russian Federation weaken the ability of the occupiers to advance

Continuation of Ukrainian attacks on Russian rear logistics facilities, in addition to the destruction of ammunition and the facilities themselves, will create additional pressure on the Russian army.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian strikes on military facilities in the Russian Federation create additional pressure on the Russian army.
- Attacks on Russian rear logistics facilities can significantly weaken the occupiers' ability to conduct offensive operations.
- Strikes on Russian ammunition depots in the summer of 2022 forced Russian troops to disperse stocks and weakened their logistics.
- The strike in Toropka will provoke the Russian command to reorganize and reduce losses in the supply and logistics systems.
- Drones of the Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked an ammunition warehouse in Toropka, limiting the capabilities of the Russian military in the Kursk region.
How the strikes of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on military facilities in the Russian Federation affect the front
Analysts note that Ukrainian attacks on Russian facilities can significantly affect the ability of the occupiers to conduct offensive operations on all fronts of the war, provided they have the necessary resources, capabilities and permission to carry out large-scale attacks on Russia's rear logistics facilities.
Analysts recall that in the summer of 2022, HIMARS strikes on Russian ammunition warehouses in the occupied territories of Ukraine forced Russian troops to disperse warehouses and weakened their logistics.
The report also notes that the facility in Toropka is beyond the reach of Western systems that are fired at from Ukraine.
Removing these restrictions and developing Ukraine's own long-range strike capabilities will allow more effective use of Russia's vulnerabilities.
"Cotton" in Toropka has become a record scale
According to official and unofficial sources, on the night of September 18, 2024, drones of the Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked an ammunition depot near the Russian city of Toropets in the Tver region.
We are talking about the 107th arsenal of the GRAU of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, at the facilities of which, according to preliminary data, up to 30 thousand tons of ammunition of various types, in particular anti-aircraft missiles, were stored, and it is possible that this is the largest warehouse of BC in the geographically "European" part of Russia.
In total, more than a hundred attack drones were involved in the attack. The distance to the target from the state border of Ukraine is about 500 kilometers.
