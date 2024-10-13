More money. Estonia turned to Ukraine with an unexpected proposal

The head of the Ministry of Defense of Estonia, Hanno Pevkur, said that his country wants to buy long-range missiles from Ukraine, as well as defense products.

What Estonia offers to Ukraine

According to the head of the Estonian defense department, such a new type of cooperation between Kyiv and Tallinn could help Ukraine increase its production.

It is important to understand that, as of today, due to the state of war in Ukraine, there is a ban on exports.

Despite this, Hanno Pevkur believes that this will not be an obstacle if the countries reach a mutual agreement.

If we receive the consent of the government of Ukraine, then of course it can be done. It is necessary to understand here that this can only be done in such a way that if we buy, Ukraine receives even more money. And they will be able to produce more for their army, — emphasized the head of the Ministry of Defense of Estonia.

Hanno Pevkur also publicly promised that official Tallinn will purchase only what is really necessary for the country, if Kyiv responds to this offer.

According to the Estonian minister, his country is currently interested in long-range missiles, because there are many different options.

Of course, we cannot speak in detail, but first of all we will look at these systems that can affect the enemy at a long range, Pevkur added.

Estonia also wants to restructure military aid to Ukraine

This was recently announced by the Minister of Defense of Estonia, Hanno Pevkur. According to him, Tallinn wants the products of Estonian enterprises to dominate Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that in 2024, Estonia provided Ukraine with military aid in the amount of about 100 million euros, which corresponds to 0.25% of the country's GDP.

Pevkur promises that his country will continue the same policy, but changes are expected in the structure of aid.