Over 2.5 years of war, the Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to destroy at least 30 Russian Su-34s. What is important to understand is almost 25% of the pre-war fleet of the aggressor country. As of today, combat losses of the Russian Air Force are ahead of production.

Russia is ashamed to admit new defeats against Ukraine

Recently, it became known that a Ukrainian F-16 pilot managed to destroy an enemy Su-34 fighter jet.

Russia is on the offensive in Ukraine, but this incident can be considered a serious failure, because the Su-34 is the aircraft that Russia uses to destroy Ukrainian infrastructure, geopolitical analyst Iryna Zukerman, head of Scarab Rising, comments on this event. Share

Given the fact that this is a Western American-made fighter jet, Russian propagandists began to blame Ukraine for their new loss, not Ukraine, but its allies, primarily the United States.

In this way, the Russians do not just mourn the destruction of another Su-34, but also actively incite anti-American sentiments.

They want to prove that Ukraine is just a proxy for the CIA/MI6, etc., which directly attack Russia with the help of their equipment, - explains Iryna Zukerman. Share

Ukraine knocks out air superiority in Russia

This is another way for Russia to discredit NATO and support its conspiracy theories that the Alliance has been plotting to attack or invade Russia all along. It's also a good way to highlight the failure and the fact that Russian air superiority is now effectively weakened, analysts say. Share

The authorities of the Russian Federation have never denied the fact that NATO is a superpower, so they continue to cynically lie that they are fighting in Ukraine against the soldiers of the Alliance.

However, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may have other plans.