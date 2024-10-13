Serious failure. How and why Russia is losing air superiority
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Serious failure. How and why Russia is losing air superiority

Russia is ashamed to admit new defeats against Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  The National Interest

Over 2.5 years of war, the Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to destroy at least 30 Russian Su-34s. What is important to understand is almost 25% of the pre-war fleet of the aggressor country. As of today, combat losses of the Russian Air Force are ahead of production.

Points of attention

  • Russia does not want to admit its insane losses in the background of the war.
  • Russian propaganda tries to blame the failures of the Russian army not only on Ukraine, but also on its allies.
  • Russia may be preparing to invade NATO.

Russia is ashamed to admit new defeats against Ukraine

Recently, it became known that a Ukrainian F-16 pilot managed to destroy an enemy Su-34 fighter jet.

Russia is on the offensive in Ukraine, but this incident can be considered a serious failure, because the Su-34 is the aircraft that Russia uses to destroy Ukrainian infrastructure, geopolitical analyst Iryna Zukerman, head of Scarab Rising, comments on this event.

Given the fact that this is a Western American-made fighter jet, Russian propagandists began to blame Ukraine for their new loss, not Ukraine, but its allies, primarily the United States.

In this way, the Russians do not just mourn the destruction of another Su-34, but also actively incite anti-American sentiments.

They want to prove that Ukraine is just a proxy for the CIA/MI6, etc., which directly attack Russia with the help of their equipment, - explains Iryna Zukerman.

Ukraine knocks out air superiority in Russia

This is another way for Russia to discredit NATO and support its conspiracy theories that the Alliance has been plotting to attack or invade Russia all along. It's also a good way to highlight the failure and the fact that Russian air superiority is now effectively weakened, analysts say.

The authorities of the Russian Federation have never denied the fact that NATO is a superpower, so they continue to cynically lie that they are fighting in Ukraine against the soldiers of the Alliance.

However, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may have other plans.

For example, he can really prepare for a war with NATO, and all these stories are simply used as an excuse to invade a country or countries of the bloc.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU attack on the Russian airfield Savasleyka. Three planes were destroyed, five were damaged — sources
Savasleyka
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia began to withdraw planes. Zelenskyi listed the consequences of the allies' delay
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Allies are delaying decisions regarding Ukraine for too long
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine shot down Russian A-50 planes with Patriot and Soviet S-200 systems
Ukraine shot down Russian A-50 planes with Patriot and Soviet S-200 systems

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?