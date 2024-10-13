Serious failure. How and why Russia is losing air superiority

Over 2.5 years of war, the Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to destroy at least 30 Russian Su-34s. What is important to understand is almost 25% of the pre-war fleet of the aggressor country. As of today, combat losses of the Russian Air Force are ahead of production.
Points of attention
- Russia does not want to admit its insane losses in the background of the war.
- Russian propaganda tries to blame the failures of the Russian army not only on Ukraine, but also on its allies.
- Russia may be preparing to invade NATO.
Russia is ashamed to admit new defeats against Ukraine
Recently, it became known that a Ukrainian F-16 pilot managed to destroy an enemy Su-34 fighter jet.
Given the fact that this is a Western American-made fighter jet, Russian propagandists began to blame Ukraine for their new loss, not Ukraine, but its allies, primarily the United States.
In this way, the Russians do not just mourn the destruction of another Su-34, but also actively incite anti-American sentiments.
Ukraine knocks out air superiority in Russia
The authorities of the Russian Federation have never denied the fact that NATO is a superpower, so they continue to cynically lie that they are fighting in Ukraine against the soldiers of the Alliance.
However, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may have other plans.
For example, he can really prepare for a war with NATO, and all these stories are simply used as an excuse to invade a country or countries of the bloc.
