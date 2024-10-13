When the crisis will begin in Russia — the analyst's forecast

According to the well-known analyst and journalist Anne Applebaum, Russia's war against Ukraine will sooner or later lead to a real crisis in the aggressor country. She also believes that everything will happen when the Russian government changes or is overthrown.
The Russian Federation's war against Ukraine affects the entire international arena
Anne Applebaum draws attention to the fact that de facto Russia has now turned into a country in a state of decline.
According to her, the biggest threat so far is that a possible defeat of Ukraine will change the power in Europe and the world.
Ann Applebaum warns the international community that this is exactly what Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is aiming for.
What is the situation in the Middle East?
The Polish analyst also warns that Iran wants to take advantage of the moment, while the USA and Europe will be too busy with Russia's war against Ukraine.
Official Tehran believes that this development can become an auxiliary factor and weaken Israel.
She also drew attention to the fact that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation even manages to advise Hamas in its aggression against Israel, as well as to help Iran in the development of its nuclear program.
