According to the well-known analyst and journalist Anne Applebaum, Russia's war against Ukraine will sooner or later lead to a real crisis in the aggressor country. She also believes that everything will happen when the Russian government changes or is overthrown.

The Russian Federation's war against Ukraine affects the entire international arena

Anne Applebaum draws attention to the fact that de facto Russia has now turned into a country in a state of decline.

A dying country that is fundamentally unstable. Not only do we not know who will be the next leader, we don't even know who will elect him. Therefore, whenever there are changes at the top, for whatever reason, there will be a crisis, — predicts the Polish analyst. Share

According to her, the biggest threat so far is that a possible defeat of Ukraine will change the power in Europe and the world.

Ann Applebaum warns the international community that this is exactly what Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is aiming for.

Our belief that Ukraine cannot win is the reason why it has not won yet, the journalist emphasized. Share

What is the situation in the Middle East?

The Polish analyst also warns that Iran wants to take advantage of the moment, while the USA and Europe will be too busy with Russia's war against Ukraine.

Official Tehran believes that this development can become an auxiliary factor and weaken Israel.

Europe has limited diplomatic and military influence in the Middle East, so the EU countries need to focus on the confrontation with Russia, determine the final outcome of the war and defeat the ally Iran in order to weaken the power of the autocratic alliance, Anne Applebaum emphasized. Share

She also drew attention to the fact that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation even manages to advise Hamas in its aggression against Israel, as well as to help Iran in the development of its nuclear program.