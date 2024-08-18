In Kyiv region, as a result of the Russian attack, houses and the power grid were damaged

As a result of the attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on August 18, the destruction of private houses and four cars was recorded in the Kyiv region from falling debris.

What are the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine

The head of Kyiv OVA Ruslan Kravchenko reported that the Russian Federation attacked the region with missiles.

Air defense forces worked in the region. There are missed targets. There were no hits to objects of critical and residential infrastructure. There are no casualties.

However, as a result of falling fragments of downed targets in one of the communities on the territory of three garden associations, destruction and damage to private houses was recorded.

In addition, there is information about the destruction of 2 and damage to 16 buildings. Windows were broken, facades and roofs were damaged. Work on fixing the consequences continues.

Also, 4 cars, fences and power lines were damaged by debris.

In one of the garden associations, a grass fire was extinguished. Operational groups continue to eliminate the consequences of the missile attack.

Air defense forces shot down 5 rockets and 8 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, on the night of August 18, 2024, the enemy attacked with ballistic missiles from the Kursk and Voronezh regions, cruise and guided air missiles, as well as attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type.

A total of 16 means of air attack of the enemy were detected by the radio engineering troops of the Air Force:

1 "Iskander-M" ballistic missile;

2 KN-23 ballistic missiles;

2 Kh-59 guided air missiles;

3 cruise missiles (type to be specified);

8 "Shahed-131/136" attack UAVs.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 13 air targets were shot down within Kyiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions by anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, and electronic warfare units: