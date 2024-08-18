In Kyiv region, as a result of the Russian attack, houses and the power grid were damaged

As a result of the attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on August 18, the destruction of private houses and four cars was recorded in the Kyiv region from falling debris.
Points of attention
- As a result of the Russian missile attack in the Kyiv region, four cars, private houses and the power grid were damaged.
- The downed targets did not hit critical and residential infrastructure, but caused the destruction of many objects.
- Air defense forces shot down 5 rockets and 8 "shaheeds", protecting the territory from enemy attacks.
- During the attack, 16 means of air attack were discovered, which were later eliminated in an anti-aircraft battle.
What are the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine
The head of Kyiv OVA Ruslan Kravchenko reported that the Russian Federation attacked the region with missiles.
Air defense forces worked in the region. There are missed targets. There were no hits to objects of critical and residential infrastructure. There are no casualties.
However, as a result of falling fragments of downed targets in one of the communities on the territory of three garden associations, destruction and damage to private houses was recorded.
In addition, there is information about the destruction of 2 and damage to 16 buildings. Windows were broken, facades and roofs were damaged. Work on fixing the consequences continues.
Also, 4 cars, fences and power lines were damaged by debris.
In one of the garden associations, a grass fire was extinguished. Operational groups continue to eliminate the consequences of the missile attack.
Air defense forces shot down 5 rockets and 8 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, on the night of August 18, 2024, the enemy attacked with ballistic missiles from the Kursk and Voronezh regions, cruise and guided air missiles, as well as attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type.
A total of 16 means of air attack of the enemy were detected by the radio engineering troops of the Air Force:
1 "Iskander-M" ballistic missile;
2 KN-23 ballistic missiles;
2 Kh-59 guided air missiles;
3 cruise missiles (type to be specified);
8 "Shahed-131/136" attack UAVs.
2 KN-23 ballistic missiles;
3 cruise missiles (type to be specified);
8 "Shahed-131/136" attack UAVs.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-