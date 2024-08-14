Russia attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa with a ballistic missile

On the evening of August 14, the Russian occupying army attacked Odessa with ballistic missiles, a powerful explosion rang out in the city.

Russia hit Odesa with "Iskander"

At 7:31 p.m., the Air Force of Ukraine warned of the threat of the enemy using ballistic weapons from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea.

A few minutes later, at 7:34 p.m., they warned that a high-speed target was headed for Odessa.

Soon there was an explosion that was heard by residents of different areas of the city. In social networks, people began to report that houses were shaken by the explosion, and car alarms went off in the streets. There were also reports of black smoke rising from the place of the probable impact (or falling debris).

Subsequently, Serhii Bratchuk, the spokesperson of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army "South" confirmed certain facts.

We can confirm the fact that indeed, the enemy attacked Odessa from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea. Previously, this "Iskander-M" attacked with ballistics. As far as I know, there is a hit. The relevant services work there. Serhii Bratchuk Spokesman of UDA "South"

He added that the details will probably come later. It is not yet known if there are any casualties.

At 9:19 p.m., Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, gave the details of the missile strike.

In the evening, the enemy attacked Odessa with a ballistic missile. The target of the aggressor was the port civil infrastructure. One person, the driver of a grain truck, was injured. Currently, the victim is hospitalized in a moderate condition. Oleg Kiper Head of Odesa OVA

Law enforcement officers record the consequences of yet another crime committed by Russians.

Later it became known about another victim - a 39-year-old employee of the port.

Russian strike on Odesa region: a woman was killed

In the Odesa region, as a result of a Russian strike with a ballistic missile on the evening of July 4, port infrastructure was damaged. A woman died, 7 people were injured.

The Southern Defense Forces reported the consequences of the Russian attack on Odesa.

As a result of the impact, buildings and other structures of the port infrastructure were damaged. A fire broke out, which was extinguished.

According to Oleh Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, as a result of the rocket attack, one civilian was killed and 7 others were injured.

Damaged port facilities and administrative and household premises. Share

According to the investigation, on July 4, around 16:40, the Russian military launched a missile attack on the civilian port infrastructure of Odesa.