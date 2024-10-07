Explosions rang out in Kyiv — what is known

On the morning of October 7, explosions rang out in Kyiv. The Air Force reported high-speed targets, in particular, the Dagger missile at Starokostyantyniv.
Points of attention
- Explosions related to the launch of Kinjal missiles at Starokostyantyniv were heard in Kyiv.
- Anti-aircraft defense works in the city, and Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko urged residents to stay in shelters.
- Russian drones tried to attack Kyiv, but were detected and destroyed by air defense.
- This is already the fourth air attack on Kyiv since the beginning of October 2024.
- Data on destruction or victims have not yet been received, the situation is constantly updated.
The Air Defense Forces worked in Kyiv
As Serhii Popko, head of the KMVA, reported, the launch of Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" missiles from MiG-31K carriers was noted.
The mayor of the capital, Vitalii Klitschko, also reported on the work of air defense.
Later, Klitschko said that according to preliminary information, the fragment of the rocket fell in the Solomyansk district of the city. All services go to the place.
We will remind that the air alert in Kyiv was announced at 08:26. The reason for this is the take-off of MiG-31K fighters, which are carriers of Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles. The Air Force later reported the missile launches.
Russia once again attacked Kyiv with drones
On the night of October 7, Russian UAVs entered Kyiv in waves and from different directions.
About one and a half dozen Russian drones were detected in the airspace around the capital by air defense forces and means. All UAVs that threatened Kyiv were neutralized.
This was the fourth air attack on Kyiv since the beginning of October 2024.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-