Explosions rang out in Kyiv — what is known

On the morning of October 7, explosions rang out in Kyiv. The Air Force reported high-speed targets, in particular, the Dagger missile at Starokostyantyniv.

The Air Defense Forces worked in Kyiv

As Serhii Popko, head of the KMVA, reported, the launch of Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" missiles from MiG-31K carriers was noted.

Air defense was working in Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the alarm goes off, - wrote Serhiy Popko, head of the KMVA. Share

The mayor of the capital, Vitalii Klitschko, also reported on the work of air defense.

Air defense works in the capital. Stay in shelters! The missile threat continues, he said. Share

Later, Klitschko said that according to preliminary information, the fragment of the rocket fell in the Solomyansk district of the city. All services go to the place.

We will remind that the air alert in Kyiv was announced at 08:26. The reason for this is the take-off of MiG-31K fighters, which are carriers of Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles. The Air Force later reported the missile launches.

Russia once again attacked Kyiv with drones

On the night of October 7, Russian UAVs entered Kyiv in waves and from different directions.

About one and a half dozen Russian drones were detected in the airspace around the capital by air defense forces and means. All UAVs that threatened Kyiv were neutralized.

There were no reports of damage or casualties. The data of the operational summary are being updated and clarified, said Serhiy Popko, head of the KMVA. Share