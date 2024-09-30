There is destruction and fires in six districts of Kyiv Oblast due to the mass attack of the Russian Federation

On September 30, the Russian army carried out another massive attack by strike drones on the Kyiv region. Debris of downed targets and destruction are in six districts of the region.
What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Kyiv region
As the head of Kyiv regional state administration Ruslan Kravchenko reported, the air alert lasted for 7 hours. During the repulse of the attack, all air targets were destroyed.
There were no civilian casualties, and no hits to critical or residential infrastructure were recorded.
However, fragments of downed targets were found in six districts of the region.
In particular, grass and stubble caught fire in five districts as a result of falling debris. Also, in one of the districts, there was a fire in a private house, and in another, debris damaged the cemetery.
Air defense forces shot down 67 "shaheeds" and a missile during the Russian attack on Ukraine
On the night of September 30, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 3 missiles of various types and 73 Shaheds.
According to the military, as a result of anti-aircraft combat, one Kh-59/69 guided air missile and 67 enemy attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type were shot down in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv regions. ".
It is reported that one drone flew in the direction of Belarus, three more were lost in location in the northern regions of Ukraine as a result of countermeasures by electronic warfare.
It is reported that the "Shakhed" invaders launched the districts of the Russian cities of Kursk, Yeisk, Orel:
ballistic missile "Iskander-M" — from the occupied Crimea
guided air missile Kh-59/69 from the airspace of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region
the Kh-31P anti-radar missile from the airspace over the Black Sea.
The air attack was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
