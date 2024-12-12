Missiles and drones of the Russia flew near Ukraine's nuclear facilities more than 120 times

Ukraine recorded more than 120 incidents of Russian missiles and drones flying near nuclear facilities over the past three months.
Points of attention
Russian drones and missiles are actively flying near Ukraine's nuclear power plants
This was announced by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko during a meeting with the European Commissioner for Energy Dan Jorgensen in Vienna.
Galushchenko emphasized that the routes of attacked facilities are getting closer and closer to nuclear power plants, creating a real threat to nuclear safety.
It is noted that Russian attacks are increasingly aimed at substations, which are critically important for the stable operation of nuclear power plants. This creates risks for the energy system of the country and for international nuclear security.
Galushchenko emphasized the need for close coordination with the European Union and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to ensure monitoring and protection of nuclear facilities.
The participants also discussed ways to strengthen support for the Ukrainian energy sector, in particular through the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine, which actively attracts donor funds.
In addition, the issue of Ukraine's integration into the European energy market and energy market reform was discussed.
Russia may attack one of the Ukrainian nuclear power plants
As the press service of "Energoatom" reports, Russian fighters again violated the no-fly zone around the South Ukrainian NPP on October 8.
In addition, it is emphasized that the drones' flight distance from nuclear facilities was less than 10 km.
"Energoatom" warns Ukrainians: this may indicate Russia's preparations for strikes on Ukraine's nuclear infrastructure.
