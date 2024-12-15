The Russian Federation attacked Mykolaiv — infrastructure was damaged, there are injuries
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian Federation attacked Mykolaiv — infrastructure was damaged, there are injuries

Vitaly Kim / Mykolaivska OVA
The Russian Federation attacked Mykolaiv — infrastructure was damaged, there are injuries
Читати українською

On December 15, the Russian army attacked an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv with a "Shaheed". Two workers were injured.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army attacked an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv on December 15, injuring two workers.
  • Information about the shelling, explosion, and actions of rescue services in response to the incident has been attached.
  • The mayor of Mykolaiv confirmed an attack by military equipment of the “Shahed 131/136” type in the city, which resulted in damage to an infrastructure facility.
  • Russian forces also attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region, but air defense forces successfully downed 56 drones.
  • As a result of the Russian attack in the Dnipro district, two houses, a car, a gas pipeline, and a power line were damaged.

What is known about the Russian shelling of Mykolaiv?

The head of the Mykolaiv OVA, Vitaliy Kim, reported the explosion at 7:06 a.m. He also reported that rescue services had arrived at the scene.

Later, the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, clarified that the enemy attacked the city with UAVs.

In the morning, the Russian aggressor attacked the city with a Shahed 131/136 UAV. There is damage to the infrastructure facility. Two workers were injured.

The Russians also attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region

As reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Air Defense Department, Serhiy Lysak, late on the evening of December 14 and this morning, air defense forces were operating in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Fighters of the Vostok Air Command destroyed three Russian Shaheds over the region.

The Russian attack caused damage to the private sector in the Dnipro district. Two houses, a car, a gas pipeline, and a power line were damaged.

As a reminder, on the night of December 15, the Russian occupiers launched 108 drones over Ukraine. Air defense operated in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Air defense forces managed to shoot down 56 drones, another 49 drones were lost in the field, and three returned to Russia.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army shelled a high-rise building in Kharkiv — 4 people were injured
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
The Russian army shelled a high-rise building in Kharkiv — 4 people were injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia shelled Myrnograd in Donetsk region — there are dead and wounded
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Myrnograd
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army bombarded Dnipropetrovsk region with drones — a woman was injured
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
The Russian army bombarded Dnipropetrovsk region with drones — a woman was injured

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?