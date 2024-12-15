The Russian Federation attacked Mykolaiv — infrastructure was damaged, there are injuries

On December 15, the Russian army attacked an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv with a "Shaheed". Two workers were injured.

What is known about the Russian shelling of Mykolaiv?

The head of the Mykolaiv OVA, Vitaliy Kim, reported the explosion at 7:06 a.m. He also reported that rescue services had arrived at the scene.

Later, the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, clarified that the enemy attacked the city with UAVs.

In the morning, the Russian aggressor attacked the city with a Shahed 131/136 UAV. There is damage to the infrastructure facility. Two workers were injured. Share

The Russians also attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region

As reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Air Defense Department, Serhiy Lysak, late on the evening of December 14 and this morning, air defense forces were operating in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Fighters of the Vostok Air Command destroyed three Russian Shaheds over the region.

The Russian attack caused damage to the private sector in the Dnipro district. Two houses, a car, a gas pipeline, and a power line were damaged.

As a reminder, on the night of December 15, the Russian occupiers launched 108 drones over Ukraine. Air defense operated in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.