Russia shelled Myrnograd in Donetsk region — there are dead and wounded

Russian troops massively shelled Myrnograd in the Donetsk region. As of 4:30 p.m., two people were killed and 3 wounded as a result of shelling.
Russia killed two people in Myrnograd
2 people died and 3 were injured as a result of Russian shelling of Myrnograd.
This was reported by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.
The head of the region called on the residents of the region not to expose themselves to danger and to evacuate in a timely manner.
Russia fired at a high-rise building with civilians
As the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on October 22, as a result of the Russian strike, seven more buildings were damaged to varying degrees.
Currently, the search and rescue operation is temporarily suspended due to the threatening security situation.
All civilians, who are not involved in the work of critical infrastructure, are urged to leave for safer regions.
In total, during the day, the Russians shelled populated areas of Donetsk region 14 times. 158 people were evacuated, including 24 children.
