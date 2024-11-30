Russia shelled Myrnograd in Donetsk region — there are dead and wounded
Russia shelled Myrnograd in Donetsk region — there are dead and wounded

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Myrnograd
Russian troops massively shelled Myrnograd in the Donetsk region. As of 4:30 p.m., two people were killed and 3 wounded as a result of shelling.

  • Russian troops shelled Myrnograd in the Donetsk region, leading to two deaths and three injuries.
  • The head of Donetsk OVA confirmed the damage to civilian objects, including a private house, an enterprise, a coffee shop, and a car.
  • Due to the threatening security situation, civilians are urged to evacuate to safer regions to avoid exposure to danger.
  • A total of 14 shelling incidents were reported in populated areas of Donetsk region, leading to the evacuation of 158 people, including 24 children.
  • The search and rescue operation is temporarily suspended, emphasizing the critical need for civilian safety amidst the ongoing conflict.

Russia killed two people in Myrnograd

2 people died and 3 were injured as a result of Russian shelling of Myrnograd.

This was reported by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

This morning, the Russians shelled the city with artillery. A private house, a company, a coffee shop and a car were damaged. All responsible services are working on site.

Vadim Filashkin

Vadim Filashkin

Head of Donetsk OVA

The head of the region called on the residents of the region not to expose themselves to danger and to evacuate in a timely manner.

Russia fired at a high-rise building with civilians

As the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on October 22, as a result of the Russian strike, seven more buildings were damaged to varying degrees.

Currently, the search and rescue operation is temporarily suspended due to the threatening security situation.

All civilians, who are not involved in the work of critical infrastructure, are urged to leave for safer regions.

In total, during the day, the Russians shelled populated areas of Donetsk region 14 times. 158 people were evacuated, including 24 children.

