Russia shelled Myrnograd in Donetsk region — there are dead and wounded

Russian troops massively shelled Myrnograd in the Donetsk region. As of 4:30 p.m., two people were killed and 3 wounded as a result of shelling.

Russia killed two people in Myrnograd

This was reported by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

This morning, the Russians shelled the city with artillery. A private house, a company, a coffee shop and a car were damaged. All responsible services are working on site. Vadim Filashkin Head of Donetsk OVA

The head of the region called on the residents of the region not to expose themselves to danger and to evacuate in a timely manner.

Russia fired at a high-rise building with civilians

As the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on October 22, as a result of the Russian strike, seven more buildings were damaged to varying degrees.

Currently, the search and rescue operation is temporarily suspended due to the threatening security situation.

All civilians, who are not involved in the work of critical infrastructure, are urged to leave for safer regions.