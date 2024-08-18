The Russian army attacked Myrnograd in Donetsk region. A woman died

On August 18, Russian troops struck the city of Myrnograd, Donetsk region, with artillery. As a result of the shelling, a woman died and another woman was injured.

What is known about Russia's shelling of Donetsk region

As the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, reported, as a result of the Russian attack, 1 person was killed and 1 was injured. The Russians shelled the city with artillery — they aimed at a private house.

According to him, a woman born in 1941 died, and a 56-year-old woman was also injured. 3 houses were damaged.

Vadym Filashkin once again called on the population to evacuate in time.

Russia continues to shell Donetsk region

As Vadim Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk OVA, reported, on August 18, Kurakhove, Trudove and Hannivka were also shelled in the Kurakhiv community.

In Myrnograd, 1 person died and 4 were injured, 6 high-rise buildings, a pharmacy, a cinema and 2 shops were damaged. A person was injured in Sukhoi Yar of the Pokrovsk community. 5 houses were destroyed in Grodivska hromada.

Kramatorsk district. 1 house was destroyed and 1 was damaged in Zarichny of Lymanska hromada; a house was destroyed in Yampol; a shop was damaged in Novy. In Kostyantynivka, 2 private houses, an administrative building and 2 infrastructure objects were damaged; 2 more houses were damaged in Markovo.

Bakhmut district. A person died in Toretsk, a house was damaged; 1 person was injured in Shcherbynivka. In the Chasovoyarsk community, 1 person was injured, 2 high-rise buildings, 2 private houses and 2 commercial buildings were damaged. A house was damaged in Siversk.