The Russian army shelled Myrnograd in Donetsk region — one person was killed

On the evening of August 17, the Russian army attacked Myrnograd in the Donetsk region from the air, at least four people were injured as a result of the attack. Unfortunately, one person died.

In Myrnograd, a person died as a result of shelling by the Russian Federation

Tonight, the city came under enemy fire again. The Russians aimed at the unfinished 9-story building. It is definitely known about three wounded. There are probably other victims — we are establishing this information.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin.

He added that the rescue operation is ongoing. The head of the OVA called on residents of the region to evacuate.

Later it became known that one person died as a result of the Russian attack on Myrnograd, and four were injured.

The Russian Federation shelled Kramatorsk with rocket launchers

As a result of the shelling of Kramatorsk, 310 subscribers found themselves without gas... In Donetskoblgaz, it is reported that the emergency brigade discovered numerous damages on a 30-meter long gas pipeline. A guillotine rupture of the gas pipeline was also recorded.

This was reported by the Kramatorsk City Council.

On August 17, 178 apartments and 132 private houses remained without gas supply.

Restoration of gas supply is possible under the conditions of the security situation, the city council emphasized.