Two victim bodies deblocked under house's rubble after Russian strike on Donetsk region

On July 16, during the analysis of the rubble of a house destroyed by the Russian army in Myrnograd, the bodies of two more victims were discovered.
Points of attention
- The Russian strike on Mirnograd on July 14 resulted in the death of three and the injury of six people. Among the dead was a couple whose bodies were found under the rubble of the house on July 16.
- Russian troops also attacked civilian objects in the Kherson region. As a result of the shelling, one woman received an explosive injury and a leg injury, and a man received serious injuries and a head injury.
As a result of the Russian strike on Mirnograd, three people died
On July 14, Russian troops launched an attack on Mirnograd. A woman died in her home as a result of one of the weapons hitting an apartment building.
Another six civilians received bodily injuries of varying degrees of severity. They were taken to the hospital.
On July 16, the bodies of two people who were being searched among the rubble of an apartment building in Myrnograd were found. Yuriy Tretyak, acting head of the Myrnograd MBA, told about it.
The bodies of a couple, namely a 67-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man, were found on the morning of July 16. They were searched for two days, Yuriy Tretyak reported.
Russian occupiers used drones to attack a civilian car in the Kherson region
On the morning of July 15, in the Kherson region, Russian troops hit a car with a drone and fired at a residential building. Two people were injured.
The enemy attacked a civilian car in Kizomys from a drone. A 71-year-old local resident was seriously injured. He was diagnosed with an explosive injury and a head injury.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
