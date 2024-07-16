Two victim bodies deblocked under house's rubble after Russian strike on Donetsk region

On July 16, during the analysis of the rubble of a house destroyed by the Russian army in Myrnograd, the bodies of two more victims were discovered.

As a result of the Russian strike on Mirnograd, three people died

On July 14, Russian troops launched an attack on Mirnograd. A woman died in her home as a result of one of the weapons hitting an apartment building.

Another six civilians received bodily injuries of varying degrees of severity. They were taken to the hospital.

On July 16, the bodies of two people who were being searched among the rubble of an apartment building in Myrnograd were found. Yuriy Tretyak, acting head of the Myrnograd MBA, told about it.

The bodies of a couple, namely a 67-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man, were found on the morning of July 16. They were searched for two days, Yuriy Tretyak reported.

At 03:30, the bodies of the dead woman and man were removed from the rubble. Emergency and rescue operations to search for the dead have been completed, Yuriy Tretyak said. Share

Russian occupiers used drones to attack a civilian car in the Kherson region

On the morning of July 15, in the Kherson region, Russian troops hit a car with a drone and fired at a residential building. Two people were injured.

The enemy attacked a civilian car in Kizomys from a drone. A 71-year-old local resident was seriously injured. He was diagnosed with an explosive injury and a head injury.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.