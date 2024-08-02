The Russian Air Force dropped bombs on Myrnograd — there are wounded

The Russian army wounded a woman and two children in Myrnograd on August 2. The Donetsk regional prosecutor's office has started an investigation.
Russia bombed Mirnograd: there are wounded
On August 2, 2024, the occupying forces of the Russian Federation attacked the city of Myrnograd, probably using two FAB-250 aerial bombs from the UMPK.
The injured have been treated and are currently receiving qualified medical assistance.
Residential buildings, farm buildings, and a car were damaged.
Prosecutors take all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation was started in criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
As a result of the Russian strike on Mirnograd, three people died
On July 14, Russian troops launched an attack on Mirnograd. A woman died in her home as a result of one of the weapons hitting an apartment building.
Another six civilians received bodily injuries of varying degrees of severity. They were taken to the hospital.
On July 16, the bodies of two people who were being searched among the rubble of an apartment building in Myrnograd were found. This was told by the acting head of the Myrnograd MBA Yuriy Tretyak.
The bodies of a couple, namely a 67-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man, were found on the morning of July 16. They were searched for two days, Yuriy Tretyak reported.
At 03:30, the dead bodies of a woman and a man were removed from the rubble. Emergency and rescue operations to search for the dead have been completed.
