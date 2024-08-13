The Russian army shelled Kostyantynivka and Toretsk in Donetsk region — there are victims

On August 12, the Russian army killed two people and wounded one man in the Donetsk region.

The Russian military covered several districts of the Donetsk region with heavy fire.

In Kostyantynivka, Russians killed a 35-year-old woman and wounded a 40-year-old man. In the city, 1 private house was destroyed and 5 were damaged, an industrial building, a car, and 2 power lines were also damaged. Share

This was announced by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin

Another man was also killed by the Russians in Toretsk.

I emphasize once again: it is dangerous to stay in Donetsk region! Evacuate! Vadim Filashkin Head of Donetsk OVA

