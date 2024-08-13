The Russian army shelled Kostyantynivka and Toretsk in Donetsk region — there are victims

On August 12, the Russian army killed two people and wounded one man in the Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- The Russian army has targeted civilian areas in Kostyantynivka and Toretsk, causing casualties and destruction of properties.
- Residents of Donetsk region are urged to evacuate immediately due to the increasing threat to life and safety amid ongoing attacks by Russian troops.
- Multiple fatalities and injuries have been reported as a result of the recent shelling, emphasizing the urgency of the situation in the conflict-torn Donetsk region.
- Head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, has issued a warning regarding the high level of danger and damage caused by the Russian military's attacks in the region.
- The escalating conflict in Donetsk region underscores the need for swift international intervention to protect civilians and ensure peace in the area.
Russia shelled Donetsk region, there are victims
The Russian military covered several districts of the Donetsk region with heavy fire.
This was announced by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin
Another man was also killed by the Russians in Toretsk.
Russia once again attacked Donetsk region
On August 12, the Russian occupiers shelled the town of Ukrainy in the Donetsk region with artillery. As a result of the attack, 2 people died, another person was injured.
According to the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, around noon, the Russians opened artillery fire on the city and damaged 2 five-story buildings.
As a result of the shelling, two people died, 1 was injured.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-