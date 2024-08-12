The Russian army fired at Ukrainian in Donetsk region. Two people died

On August 12, the Russian occupiers shelled the town of Ukrainy in the Donetsk region with artillery. As a result of the attack, 2 people died, another person was injured.

Russia once again attacked Donetsk region

According to the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, around noon, the Russians opened artillery fire on the city and damaged 2 five-story buildings.

As a result of the shelling, two people died, 1 was injured.

It is less than 10 kilometers from Ukranian to the front. The city is in the zone of damage of various weapons. Staying there is dangerous! Evacuate in a timely manner!, - urged Filashkin.

Russia shelled Donetsk region on August 11

According to the head of Donetsk OVA Vadym Filashkin, as a result of the Russian attack in the Kurakhovo Pokrovsky district, one person was injured and 8 buildings were damaged. Another 4 houses were damaged in Hannivka.

In Grodivka, 1 person died and 1 was injured, numerous houses were damaged. In the middle of the night, the Russians shelled Pokrovsk, Hryshyne and Rih - 2 infrastructure objects, an administrative building and an enterprise were damaged. An enterprise was damaged in Rivne, Myrnograd community.

In the Lyman community of the Kramatorsk district, 2 houses were damaged: in Torsky and Zarichny.

An infrastructure facility was damaged in Kramatorsk, 4 people were injured. In Kostyantynivka, 2 private houses and an outbuilding were damaged. A person died in the Walls.

2 houses were damaged in Siversk, Bakhmut District, and 1 more in Serebryants.