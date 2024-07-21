Residents of Donetsk were left without water due to the inaction of the Russian occupiers

In the temporarily occupied Donetsk, the water supply from the Don has stopped. Due to the power outage in Russia, the pumping stations of the Don-Donbas water pipeline were out of order.

As noted, due to a power outage in Russia, the pumping stations of the newly constructed Don-Donbas canal failed and the water supply stopped completely.

Repairs will take months, and the water situation in the occupied territories has worsened.

It is noted that the residents of Donetsk have interruptions in the supply of water, because the Siversky Donets - Donbas water pipeline is not functioning due to hostilities. To solve the problem, the occupiers spent two years building a new water pipeline from the Don, but its capacity did not solve the problem.

The Center of National Resistance notes that according to international law, it is the occupier who is responsible for ensuring livelihoods in the occupied territories.

Residents of Krasnodar blocked the street and complain about the lack of electricity and water

In the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation, Russians began to complain about constant interruptions in communications after the accident at the Rostov nuclear power plant.

According to the propaganda Telegram channel, residents of three housing estates are forced to remain without electricity and water for about a day.

Residents of the buildings blocked traffic on the street of Kraeznavtsya Solovyov, near Lyubimovo shopping center, and demand the return of electricity and water supply.

People chant "Give me light" and ask the authorities to pay attention to the fact that houses have been without electricity for several days.

The police came to the place of protest of angry residents of the housing complex, and soon the Russian Guards arrived.