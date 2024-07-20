In the Russian Federation, residents of Krasnodar staged clashes with security forces due to the lack of light — video

On July 20, residents of Russia's Krasnodar blocked the road and demanded that the authorities return electricity and water.

In the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation, Russians began to complain about constant interruptions in communications after the accident at the Rostov nuclear power plant.

This is reported by local Telegram channels and mass media.

According to the propaganda Telegram channel, residents of three housing estates are forced to remain without electricity and water for about a day.

The residents of the buildings blocked traffic on the street of Kraeznavtsya Solovyov, near the Lyubimovo shopping center, and demand the return of electricity and water supply.

People chant "Give the light" and ask the authorities to pay attention to the fact that houses have been without electricity for several days.

The police came to the place of protest of angry residents of the housing complex, and soon the Russian Guards arrived.

Large-scale power outages are recorded in Russia

Power outages in southern Russia and Crimea began after the accident at the Rostov NPP on July 16. Despite the fact that the very next day, the authorities announced the restoration of full operation of the NPP unit, the power outages continue to this day.

The lights were turned off every day, every day. There was no daylight now, the heat is +40°C, 10-15 buildings have no light, each building has 600 apartments, said one of the local residents. Share

