In the Russian Federation, residents of Krasnodar staged clashes with security forces due to the lack of light — video
Russian Federation
Source:  online.ua

On July 20, residents of Russia's Krasnodar blocked the road and demanded that the authorities return electricity and water.

Points of attention

  • Residents of Krasnodar staged protests and blocked roads demanding the return of electricity and water following power outages caused by an accident at the Rostov NPP.
  • The lack of warnings about power outages and continuous interruptions in electricity and water supply have left residents in challenging conditions, especially in the heat of +40°C.
  • Russians in Krasnodar filed complaints to authorities reporting significant power outages and lack of essential services, leading to intensified protests in the region.
  • The ongoing power outages in southern Russia and Crimea after the NPP accident on July 16 have raised concerns among residents, who feel neglected by the authorities.
  • The protests reflect the frustration and desperation of residents facing prolonged power outages and lack of basic amenities, prompting clashes with security forces and calls for immediate attention from the government.

Residents of Krasnodar blocked the street and complain about the lack of electricity and water

In the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation, Russians began to complain about constant interruptions in communications after the accident at the Rostov nuclear power plant.

This is reported by local Telegram channels and mass media.

According to the propaganda Telegram channel, residents of three housing estates are forced to remain without electricity and water for about a day.

The residents of the buildings blocked traffic on the street of Kraeznavtsya Solovyov, near the Lyubimovo shopping center, and demand the return of electricity and water supply.

People chant "Give the light" and ask the authorities to pay attention to the fact that houses have been without electricity for several days.

The police came to the place of protest of angry residents of the housing complex, and soon the Russian Guards arrived.

Large-scale power outages are recorded in Russia

Power outages in southern Russia and Crimea began after the accident at the Rostov NPP on July 16. Despite the fact that the very next day, the authorities announced the restoration of full operation of the NPP unit, the power outages continue to this day.

The lights were turned off every day, every day. There was no daylight now, the heat is +40°C, 10-15 buildings have no light, each building has 600 apartments, said one of the local residents.

The Russians even sent an appeal to the authorities in which they reported on the actual state of the electricity supply:

In the period from 19.07. until 20.07. the lights were out from 1pm to 8:40am the next day. Then left for 10 minutes and turned off again. They are currently trying to connect to another transformer, there is light, there is no water and vice versa. 30-40 minutes on each side of the house. Water is also absent with light. Water is not delivered. No one warns of power outages in advance so that people can somehow prepare.

