The geography of populated areas of the Russian Federation, which were left without electricity supply after the accident at the Rostov NPP, is expanding.

Several Russian regions are power outaged

On July 16, a large-scale malfunction occurred at the Rostov nuclear power plant (Rostov NPP). As a result, several settlements have already started turning off the lights.

According to the Ministry of Energy of the aggressor country, due to a malfunction of the generating equipment at the Rostov NPP, temporary consumption restrictions of 1.5 GW have been introduced in several regions of the Russian Federation.

It should be noted that the Rostov NPP supplies electricity to the Rostov, Krasnodar, Volgograd and Stavropol regions of the Russian Federation.

On July 16, the propagandist mass media announced that about a million consumers in the Rostov, Krasnodar, and Volgograd regions were left without electricity.

Later, residents of Kabardino-Balkaria and Dagestan joined the ranks of "happy owners of houses without electricity".

Blackouts in Russia

Sevastopolenergo, which is under the control of the Russian occupation authorities, has even managed to form and publicise power outage schedules for the population.

Sevastopolenergo

Russia once again complained about "drone attacks"

In several regions of the Russian Federation, air defence forces and means were working that night due to an alleged drone attack. At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Defense report does not indicate one of the regions that apparently also suffered an air attack.

The ministry of the aggressor country published a statement on the morning of July 17 indicating that aircraft-type drones were lost in the Belgorod and Voronezh regions. The statement claims that one drone was eliminated in the Belgorod region and two in the Voronezh region.

Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

Instead, the so-called governor of the Bryansk region, Alexandr Bogomaz, also announced the alleged "shooting down of enemy drones". A Russian official said that the air targets were "destroyed by the servicemen of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation".

The official added that due to the elimination of the drones, "there were no injuries or damage", and operational and emergency services are working on the spot.