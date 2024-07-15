Russians complain about massive drone attacks in Crimea and Bryansk region

On the night of July 15, the temporarily occupied Crimea, Bryansk and Lipetsk regions of Russia were attacked by drones.

Drones attacked Russia on the night of July 15

The UAV attack was allegedly repulsed by Russian air defence on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The representative of the occupation administration, Mikhail Razvozhaev, said that the UAV attack was repulsed in Sevastopol, the military shot down one drone in the area of Cape Fiolent, debris fell on the territory of a private house.

From approximately 3:20 a.m., it was deafening in Sevastopol, and residents heard explosions in the area of Cape Fiolent in Sevastopol.

At 4:47 a.m., Russian propaganda resources wrote that "the repulsion of the UAV attack on Sevastopol continues, according to the rescue service, there are no casualties."

At 06:03, a missile threat was announced in Sevastopol.

At 06:43, it became known that a flight had arrived at Cape Fiolent. More detailed information is expected.

The Ministry of Defence of the aggressor country of Russia reported the alleged downing of 22 drones: 15 — over the Bryansk region, 6 — over Crimea, and 1 — over the Lipetsk region.

A drone attack on a television tower was reported in Kursk region

Drones allegedly attacked the Kursk region on July 14. A fire broke out on a television tower in the city of Sudzha.

As Russian propagandists write, on July 14, the television tower in Sudzha was "attacked by at least two kamikaze drones." They also allegedly hit a closed gas station in the city. Share

Smirnov said that a fire started on the television tower. At the same time, according to him, there is no information about the victims.