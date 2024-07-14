The Russian Federation announced a drone attack on a television tower in the Kursk region

Kursk region was allegedly attacked by drones today, July 14. A fire broke out on a television tower in the city of Suja.

In the Kursk region, a drone attack on a television tower was reported

According to Mash, the television tower in Suja "was attacked by at least two kamikaze drones." They also allegedly hit a closed gas station in the city.

Smirnov said that a fire started on the television tower. At the same time, according to him, there is no information about the victims.

SBU attack on an oil depot in the Rostov region: what is known

According to sources, last night turned out to be very hot for the Russian oil depot in the Rostov region. SBU drones attacked the facility where various brands of gasoline and diesel fuel with a total volume of 12.5 thousand cubic meters were stored.

At night, a loud explosion rang out in the Rostov region, after which a strong fire started.

To extinguish the fire, the Russians involved almost fifty people and 14 pieces of equipment, the fire was assigned the highest level of complexity.