Kursk region was allegedly attacked by drones today, July 14. A fire broke out on a television tower in the city of Suja.
Points of attention
- Drones attacked a television tower in the city of Suja in the Kursk region, causing a fire.
- According to data, the SBU carried out an attack on an oil depot in the Rostov region, which led to a serious fire and significant damage.
- Drone strikes informationally affect Russia's energy complex and cause a reduction in oil refining and the country's revenues.
- The SBU continues to implement point economic sanctions against Russia due to the war in Ukraine, which may lead to further aggravation of the situation.
- Recent drone attacks on strategic targets indicate a new level of hybrid warfare and the impact on the country's economic sphere.
In the Kursk region, a drone attack on a television tower was reported
According to Mash, the television tower in Suja "was attacked by at least two kamikaze drones." They also allegedly hit a closed gas station in the city.
Smirnov said that a fire started on the television tower. At the same time, according to him, there is no information about the victims.
SBU attack on an oil depot in the Rostov region: what is known
According to sources, last night turned out to be very hot for the Russian oil depot in the Rostov region. SBU drones attacked the facility where various brands of gasoline and diesel fuel with a total volume of 12.5 thousand cubic meters were stored.
At night, a loud explosion rang out in the Rostov region, after which a strong fire started.
To extinguish the fire, the Russians involved almost fifty people and 14 pieces of equipment, the fire was assigned the highest level of complexity.
SBU drones continue to implement point economic sanctions against Russia's energy complex, which is working for war in Ukraine. Already more than three dozen successful strikes on Russian oil depots and refineries have significantly reduced oil refining and revenues of the Russian Federation. And these sanctions will only increase.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-