In the Russian city of Anapa, local residents followed the residents of Krasnodar and blocked the road due to lack of electricity.

As noted, protesters in Anapa blocked several lanes of the road at the intersection of Shevchenko and Ivan Golubets streets, allowing only ambulances to pass.

Local residents complain about the lack of electricity and water in their homes. RosZMI claims that the outages last four days.

According to Baza, a representative of "Rossetei" went to local residents. He told the audience that "the generators are already running", but the protesters are not leaving. The police are on duty near the impromptu rally.

Residents of Krasnodar blocked the street and complain about the lack of electricity and water

In the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation, Russians began to complain about constant interruptions in communications after the accident at the Rostov nuclear power plant.

According to the propaganda Telegram channel, residents of three housing estates are forced to remain without electricity and water for about a day.

The residents of the buildings blocked traffic on the street of Kraeznavtsya Solovyov, near the Lyubimovo shopping center, and are demanding the return of electricity and water supply.

People chant "Give me light" and ask the authorities to pay attention to the fact that houses have been without electricity for several days.

The police came to the place of protest of angry residents of the housing complex, and soon the Russian Guards arrived at the event.