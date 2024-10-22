Russia shelled a high-rise building in Myrnograd — one person was killed

On October 22, the Russians dropped a KAB-250 guided aerial bomb on a five-story building in Myrnograd, Donetsk region. So far, it is known about one dead person and two wounded.
Points of attention
- Russian invaders are shelling populated areas of Donetsk region, as a result of which hundreds of people were evacuated and injured.
- In Myrnograd, one person was killed and two others were injured as a result of an air strike by a KAB-250 guided air bomb.
- After the shelling of a high-rise building in Myrnograd, a large-scale search and rescue operation became impossible due to the threatening security situation in the area.
- In one day on October 22 alone, 14 shelling of populated areas of Donetsk region were recorded from Russia, which resulted in the death of three people and serious material damage.
- Due to the growing threat from the Russian occupiers, civilians are advised to leave for safer regions, unless they are busy with critical infrastructure.
Russia fired at a high-rise building with civilians
As the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported, as a result of the impact, seven more buildings were damaged to varying degrees.
Currently, the search and rescue operation is temporarily suspended due to the threatening security situation.
All civilians, who are not involved in the work of critical infrastructure, are urged to leave for safer regions.
In total, during the day, the Russians shelled populated areas of Donetsk region 14 times. 158 people were evacuated, including 24 children.
Russia is shelling populated areas of the Pokrovsky district on a large scale
On October 21, three people died in Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling.
This was announced by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.
In Myrnograd, 2 people died and 1 person was injured, 15 high-rise buildings, 14 utility buildings, 2 garages, a shop and a trade pavilion were damaged.
