On August 18, one person was killed and one was injured as a result of the shelling of the village of Rozlyv of the Velikonovosilkiv community of the Donetsk region. Also, a man died in Myrnograd due to the terrorist actions of the Russian army.
Points of attention
- The Russian army shelled Mirnograd and Rozlyv in the Donetsk region, resulting in deaths and injuries among civilians.
- The head of Donetsk OVA reported multiple casualties and damages to houses and cars due to the shelling by the Russian Federation.
- It is crucial to take immediate measures to stop the aggression and protect the civilian population in Donetsk region from further Russian shelling.
- The incidents highlight the urgent need for evacuation from potentially dangerous areas as emphasized by the head of Donetsk OVA.
- The attacks underline the devastating impact of the Russian shelling on civilian lives and infrastructure in Donetsk region, calling for international attention and intervention.
Two people died in Donetsk region due to Russian shelling
This was announced by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.
A 44-year-old man was killed in the afternoon of August 18 as a result of the shelling of Myrnograd in Donetsk region.
1 more person died in Myrnograd. The projectile hit next to the car, as a result of which a 44-year-old man died.
It is noted that 6 private houses were damaged by shelling.
What is known about Russia's shelling of Donetsk region
As the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, reported, as a result of the Russian attack, 1 person was killed and 1 was injured. The Russians shelled the city with artillery — they aimed at a private house.
Vadim Filashkin once again called on the population to evacuate in time.