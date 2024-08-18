The Russian army shelled Mirnograd and Rozlyv in Donetsk region — there are dead and wounded

On August 18, one person was killed and one was injured as a result of the shelling of the village of Rozlyv of the Velikonovosilkiv community of the Donetsk region. Also, a man died in Myrnograd due to the terrorist actions of the Russian army.

A 25-year-old man died. The injured was taken to the hospital.

This was announced by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

According to the head of OVA, 7 private houses, a power line and a car were damaged in Rozliva. In addition, Velyka Novosilka was shelled — 6 houses were damaged. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

A 44-year-old man was killed in the afternoon of August 18 as a result of the shelling of Myrnograd in Donetsk region.

1 more person died in Myrnograd. The projectile hit next to the car, as a result of which a 44-year-old man died.

It is noted that 6 private houses were damaged by shelling.

What is known about Russia's shelling of Donetsk region

As the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, reported, as a result of the Russian attack, 1 person was killed and 1 was injured. The Russians shelled the city with artillery — they aimed at a private house.

According to him, a woman born in 1941 died, and a 56-year-old woman was also injured. 3 houses were damaged.

Vadim Filashkin once again called on the population to evacuate in time.