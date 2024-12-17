The assassination of Russian General Kirillov in Moscow — video of the moment of the explosion has emerged

A video of the liquidation of the head of the Russian Federation's radiation and chemical protection troops, Igor Kirillov, has appeared online. The bombing of the Russian criminal was the result of a special operation by the SBU.
Video of Russian general being blown up in Moscow emerges
As can be seen from the published footage, General Kirillov and his assistant are leaving the building, next to which is a scooter with an explosive device.
As soon as they are in range, the scooter flies into the air and they explode on the spot.
What is known about the liquidation of the Russian general?
As reported by Russian media, the explosion occurred near a residential building on Ryazansky Prospekt when the men entered the entrance.
As a result of the explosion, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection troops of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, and his driver (according to another version, his assistant) died.
According to sources in the security services, the explosives planted in the scooter went off when Kirillov and his assistant entered the entrance of a residential building on Ryazansky Prospekt in Moscow.
The investigation found that since the start of the full-scale invasion on Kirillov's orders, Russian troops have carried out over 4,800 attacks using chemical munitions containing the irritants CN and CS (so-called "tear gas").
