In the center of Donetsk, an SUV carrying the head of the Olenivska colony was blown up — video

On December 9, an SUV exploded in the center of temporarily occupied Donetsk. It became known that the ex-head of the Olenivska colony of the DPR Serhii Yevsyukov was blown up.

The head of the Olenivska colony was liquidated in Donetsk

According to Russian mass media, an SUV carrying two people exploded on Universitetskaya Street.

The Russians claim that the car belonged to Serhiy Yevsyukov, the head of the Olenivska colony of the DPR. He died.

His wife was also injured — her leg was torn off.

The Russians claim that a plastid — about 100 grams of TNT equivalent — was planted under the bottom of Yevsyukov's Toyota Land Cruiser.

What is known about Serhii Yevsyukov

It is noted that in July 2023, the SBU notified Yevsyukov of the suspicion.

From the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation until the end of July 2022, he organized the torture of more than 100 captured soldiers of the Armed Forces.

Yevsyukov was also suspected due to the death of Ukrainian soldiers during a terrorist attack in Olenivska colony. At least 50 Ukrainian servicemen who were in the cells died then. At the same time, 9 of them — due to failure to provide them with emergency medical care. Almost 150 were injured.

Until 2014, Yevsyukov was the head of the search department in the Horliv district department of the disbanded militia of the Donetsk region. During the occupation, he remained on the territory of the city and later went to cooperate with the Russians.

Yevsyukov was released in November 2022.