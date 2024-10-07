Guerrillas blew up a car with chief police officer Novotroitsky at the TOT of the Kherson region

On October 7, in the village of Novotroitske, Genichesky District, Kherson Oblast, the underground blew up the car of the chief local policeman. The occupiers promptly blocked all the streets and are looking for executors.

In the first half of the day on October 7, a powerful explosion occurred in the village of Novotroitske of the community of the same name in Heniche district of Kherson region. Later it became known that the car containing the head of the local division of the occupation police was blown up.

The collaborator survived, but his leg was torn off as a result of the explosion.

After the explosion, the Russian occupiers blocked all the streets in Novotroitskyi, they are checking all passers-by and all those traveling in cars.

There are a lot of Russian soldiers here right now. They are looking for "terrorists," locals say. Share

According to information from the occupation registers, the head of the occupation department of the Novotroitsky police is local collaborator Serhii Volodymyrovych Lyashko, born on December 5, 1990, a native of the village of Gromivka. The traitor graduated from the Kharkiv National University of Internal Affairs, after which he worked as a precinct officer in the Genichesky district.

During the occupation, Serhiy Lyashko returned to Novotroitskyi, where he initially worked as a "deputy chief of police for public security."

According to local residents, Serhiy Lyashko is involved in kidnapping and torturing his police colleagues and threatens their relatives who remain in the occupation. Apparently, thanks to his selfless service to the occupiers, he was promoted. Other members of Serhiy Lyashko's family, in particular, Serhiy Ivanovich Lyashko, the legitimate headman of the village of Gromivka, also went over to the enemy's side.

The occupying forces confirmed the information about the detonation of the car in which the head of the illegal police department of Novotroitskyi was. It happened near the Troy store. As a result of the detonation, the collaborator received a mine-explosive injury.

According to the residents of Novotroitskyi, Serhii Lyashko blew up a car that had been "squeezed" from the rightful owners.

Guerrillas blow up a car with collaborators in the Kherson region

Cases of blowing up cars with traitors in Kherson region are far from isolated. On December 22, 2022, a car was blown up in Kakhovka with Andrii Shtepa, nicknamed "Shnyra" and "Blyutuz", the haulier of the village of Vasylivka of the Lyubimiv settlement community, he was burned alive.

On March 17, 2023, a car carrying 44-year-old Serhii Moskalenko, a police officer from Novaya Kakhovka, was blown up near the captured building of the Jubilee Village Council. He did not survive.

At the end of August 2024, a local policeman's car was blown up near the village of Primorske in the Skadovsky district. According to preliminary information, the collaborator Ihor Kuzmenyuk was in it. However, it has not yet been possible to clarify or verify this information, as well as to learn about the fate of the traitor.