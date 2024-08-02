The Ukrainian partisan movement is fighting against the criminal regime of Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin on the territory of Russia.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian partisans are actively engaging in warfare against the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin's regime on Russian territory, targeting infrastructure and disrupting the construction of a pivotal railway.
- The Ukrainian military is strategically planning to isolate Russian forces in Crimea, with the partisans carrying out sabotage operations to obstruct Putin's agenda.
- Insights from a young Russian underground fighter shed light on the daring missions conducted by the 'Atesh' partisan movement, including blowing up relay boxes, destroying railway tracks, and providing intel for airstrikes on valuable targets.
- The Atesh partisans have executed high-profile sabotage operations, such as destroying the United Russia party headquarters, killing party officials, and disrupting critical transportation routes in regions like Rostov, Kherson, and Yekaterinburg.
- The relentless pursuit by Russian forces, including the FSB, to hunt down the Ukrainian partisans has led to intense crackdowns on villages, disappearances of villagers suspected of collaboration, and desperate attempts to infiltrate the movement.
What is known about the activities of Ukrainian partisans on the territory of the aggressor country
According to the journalists of the publication, an underground network of saboteurs conducts operations against infrastructure facilities on the territory of Crimea occupied by Russia and in Russian regions.
It is noted that one of the young representatives of the underground movement was given the task of disrupting the implementation of Putin's personal order regarding the construction of a railway through the occupied territories of southern Ukraine to Crimea and Russia.
If the construction of this railway is completed, the Russian occupiers will be able to quickly transfer military forces and military equipment to Crimea, reducing the use of the illegally built Crimean bridge for this purpose.
The publication notes that the Ukrainian military is already working on a plan to isolate Russian military forces on the occupied peninsula.
The authors of the material emphasize that the construction of new sections of railway tracks, which should connect the existing railways from Melitopol and Berdyansk, is currently underway.
When completed, this railway will extend over 500 km from the city of Shakhty in Russia's Rostov Region to Dzhankoy in Crimea, with hundreds of kilometers of connecting tracks.
According to the Ukrainian partisans, they intend to disrupt the implementation of this plan.
It is noted that a few months ago, young Russian underground fighters became part of the "Atesh" partisan movement, whose activities extend from the occupied Crimea to Yekaterinburg.
According to one of the Russians who became part of the partisan movement, he was given the task of burning. vital relay boxes along the completed sections of the railway in Rostov.
He went to carry out the sabotage under the guise of meeting a girl. However, he managed to implement the plan only the 4th time.
What is known about the activities of Atesh partisans in the occupied Crimea and on the territory of the Russian Federation
According to the coordinator of the movement, he participated in such high-profile sabotage operations as blowing up the headquarters of the United Russia party in Novaya Kakhovka last summer and killing the party's local secretary on the eve of sham elections in the occupied parts of four Ukrainian regions.
The group burned down a series of relay boxes, usually the softest targets, but last year also blew up sections of the track in Rostov and Kherson.
In Yekaterinburg, partisans destroyed the railway used to transport North Korean artillery ammunition.
According to them, agents can also adjust Ukrainian airstrikes on valuable targets.
The July 26 ATACMS strike on Saka Air Base was based on information provided by them. The missiles destroyed the ammunition depot, the radar station and the S-400 air defense system.
The activities of the group led to the fact that they were mercilessly hunted by the FSB, which turned entire villages inside out in search of partisans.
Russian intelligence even created a fake Atesh Telegram channel to try to expose his sympathizers and repeatedly tried to infiltrate the movement.
The FSB is so desperate for infiltration that it sometimes carries out tasks for Atesh to demonstrate its loyalty.
