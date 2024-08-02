The Ukrainian partisan movement is fighting against the criminal regime of Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin on the territory of Russia.

What is known about the activities of Ukrainian partisans on the territory of the aggressor country

According to the journalists of the publication, an underground network of saboteurs conducts operations against infrastructure facilities on the territory of Crimea occupied by Russia and in Russian regions.

It is noted that one of the young representatives of the underground movement was given the task of disrupting the implementation of Putin's personal order regarding the construction of a railway through the occupied territories of southern Ukraine to Crimea and Russia.

If the construction of this railway is completed, the Russian occupiers will be able to quickly transfer military forces and military equipment to Crimea, reducing the use of the illegally built Crimean bridge for this purpose.

The publication notes that the Ukrainian military is already working on a plan to isolate Russian military forces on the occupied peninsula.

The authors of the material emphasize that the construction of new sections of railway tracks, which should connect the existing railways from Melitopol and Berdyansk, is currently underway.

When completed, this railway will extend over 500 km from the city of Shakhty in Russia's Rostov Region to Dzhankoy in Crimea, with hundreds of kilometers of connecting tracks.

According to the Ukrainian partisans, they intend to disrupt the implementation of this plan.

Ukrainian partisans

It is noted that a few months ago, young Russian underground fighters became part of the "Atesh" partisan movement, whose activities extend from the occupied Crimea to Yekaterinburg.

According to one of the Russians who became part of the partisan movement, he was given the task of burning. vital relay boxes along the completed sections of the railway in Rostov.

He went to carry out the sabotage under the guise of meeting a girl. However, he managed to implement the plan only the 4th time.

They sent me instructions on how to make an incendiary mixture. They sent me a point on the map, in which box and which railway. Frightened, of course. We are all afraid of being caught by the FSB. I walked over to that box, made sure no one was there 20 freaking times. I tried to do it quickly, but I checked 20 times! I moved closer to the box. I poured this liquid inside. Then I made a path for myself so as not to catch fire. He threw a match. It burns. My adrenaline kicked in and I took off! - says the young partisan. Share

What is known about the activities of Atesh partisans in the occupied Crimea and on the territory of the Russian Federation

According to the coordinator of the movement, he participated in such high-profile sabotage operations as blowing up the headquarters of the United Russia party in Novaya Kakhovka last summer and killing the party's local secretary on the eve of sham elections in the occupied parts of four Ukrainian regions.

Our agents patrol railway stations, for example, in Mariupol, in Jankoi, which is a large hub. The Russians defend the border with the help of armored personnel carriers, BMPs, "Tigers" in places of active construction works and near railway junctions, - says the coordinator. Share

The group burned down a series of relay boxes, usually the softest targets, but last year also blew up sections of the track in Rostov and Kherson.

In Yekaterinburg, partisans destroyed the railway used to transport North Korean artillery ammunition.

According to them, agents can also adjust Ukrainian airstrikes on valuable targets.

The July 26 ATACMS strike on Saka Air Base was based on information provided by them. The missiles destroyed the ammunition depot, the radar station and the S-400 air defense system.

The activities of the group led to the fact that they were mercilessly hunted by the FSB, which turned entire villages inside out in search of partisans.

Since the last attack, the Russian police of the occupation administration and the FSB have been checking all the villages around Skadovsk. They entered almost every house, interrogated the villagers and checked their phones for cooperation with the partisans. Some of the inhabitants of the village disappeared altogether, - says the coordinator. Share

Russian intelligence even created a fake Atesh Telegram channel to try to expose his sympathizers and repeatedly tried to infiltrate the movement.

The FSB is so desperate for infiltration that it sometimes carries out tasks for Atesh to demonstrate its loyalty.