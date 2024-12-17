The assassination of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection troops of the Russian Armed Forces, was the result of a special operation by the SBU.
Points of attention
- The SBU conducted a special operation to eliminate Russian General Igor Kirillov in Moscow.
- The explosion that caused the general's death was the result of a detonation near a residential building on Ryazansky Prospekt.
- Kirillov was known as a war criminal who issued orders to use banned chemical weapons against Ukrainian soldiers.
- The investigation showed that the general's murder sparked outrage within the law enforcement system due to inadequate security at the scene.
SBU liquidated Russian general Igor Kirillov in Moscow
According to sources in the security services, the explosives planted in the scooter went off when Kirillov and his assistant entered the entrance of a residential building on Ryazansky Prospekt in Moscow.
According to preliminary information, both died.
What is known about the liquidation of the Russian general?
As reported by Russian media, the explosion occurred near a residential building on Ryazansky Prospekt when the men entered the entrance.
As a result of the explosion, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection troops of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, and his driver (according to another version, his assistant) died.
According to preliminary information, a few hours before the incident, an unknown person parked a scooter near the entrance of the house, to the handle of which, apparently, an improvised explosive device (IED) was attached.
On the eve of the meeting, the SBU announced suspicions against a Russian general who ordered the use of chemical weapons against the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The report specifically refers to Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov.
