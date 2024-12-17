The liquidation of Russian Lieutenant General Kirillov was carried out by the SSU — sources
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The liquidation of Russian Lieutenant General Kirillov was carried out by the SSU — sources

The liquidation of Russian Lieutenant General Kirillov was carried out by the SSU — sources
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrainian Pravda

The assassination of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection troops of the Russian Armed Forces, was the result of a special operation by the SBU.

Points of attention

  • The SBU conducted a special operation to eliminate Russian General Igor Kirillov in Moscow.
  • The explosion that caused the general's death was the result of a detonation near a residential building on Ryazansky Prospekt.
  • Kirillov was known as a war criminal who issued orders to use banned chemical weapons against Ukrainian soldiers.
  • The investigation showed that the general's murder sparked outrage within the law enforcement system due to inadequate security at the scene.

SBU liquidated Russian general Igor Kirillov in Moscow

According to sources in the security services, the explosives planted in the scooter went off when Kirillov and his assistant entered the entrance of a residential building on Ryazansky Prospekt in Moscow.

According to preliminary information, both died.

Kirillov was a war criminal and a completely legitimate target, as he was the one who gave the orders to use banned chemical weapons against the Ukrainian military."

What is known about the liquidation of the Russian general?

As reported by Russian media, the explosion occurred near a residential building on Ryazansky Prospekt when the men entered the entrance.

As a result of the explosion, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection troops of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, and his driver (according to another version, his assistant) died.

According to preliminary information, a few hours before the incident, an unknown person parked a scooter near the entrance of the house, to the handle of which, apparently, an improvised explosive device (IED) was attached.

Investigators working on this case are outraged by the actions of the police and other emergency services who were the first to arrive at the scene of the explosion. The area near the entrance was not fenced off for a long time, passers-by and residents of the Sereda residential complex were walking around, the scooter, where the bomb was supposedly hidden, was lying in plain sight, and anyone who wanted to took pictures of it.

On the eve of the meeting, the SBU announced suspicions against a Russian general who ordered the use of chemical weapons against the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The report specifically refers to Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In Energodar, a car with the chief of security at the Russian-occupied ZNPP was blown up ― video
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Car explosion
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In the center of Donetsk, an SUV carrying the head of the Olenivska colony was blown up — video
In the center of Donetsk, an SUV carrying the head of the Olenivska colony was blown up — video
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lieutenant General Kirillov and his assistant were blown up in Moscow — video
Lieutenant General Kirillov and his assistant were blown up in Moscow — video

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?