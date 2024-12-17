The liquidation of Russian Lieutenant General Kirillov was carried out by the SSU — sources

The assassination of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection troops of the Russian Armed Forces, was the result of a special operation by the SBU.

SBU liquidated Russian general Igor Kirillov in Moscow

According to sources in the security services, the explosives planted in the scooter went off when Kirillov and his assistant entered the entrance of a residential building on Ryazansky Prospekt in Moscow.

According to preliminary information, both died.

Kirillov was a war criminal and a completely legitimate target, as he was the one who gave the orders to use banned chemical weapons against the Ukrainian military." Share

What is known about the liquidation of the Russian general?

As reported by Russian media, the explosion occurred near a residential building on Ryazansky Prospekt when the men entered the entrance.

As a result of the explosion, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection troops of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, and his driver (according to another version, his assistant) died.

According to preliminary information, a few hours before the incident, an unknown person parked a scooter near the entrance of the house, to the handle of which, apparently, an improvised explosive device (IED) was attached.

Investigators working on this case are outraged by the actions of the police and other emergency services who were the first to arrive at the scene of the explosion. The area near the entrance was not fenced off for a long time, passers-by and residents of the Sereda residential complex were walking around, the scooter, where the bomb was supposedly hidden, was lying in plain sight, and anyone who wanted to took pictures of it. Share