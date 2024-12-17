Lieutenant General Kirillov and his assistant were blown up in Moscow — video

An explosion occurred on Ryazansky Prospekt in Moscow on December 17. Later, it became known that Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov and his assistant had been killed.

What is known about the liquidation of the Russian general?

As reported by Russian media, the explosion occurred near a residential building on Ryazansky Prospekt when the men entered the entrance.

As a result of the explosion, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection troops of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, and his driver (according to another version, his assistant) died.

According to preliminary information, a few hours before the incident, an unknown person parked a scooter near the entrance of the house, to the handle of which, apparently, an improvised explosive device (IED) was attached.

Later, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation confirmed the general's death.

On the morning of December 17, an explosive device planted in a scooter parked next to the entrance of a residential building was detonated on Ryazansky Prospekt in Moscow. The incident killed Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, and his assistant, the report said.

What is known about Lieutenant General Kirillov?

On the eve of the meeting, the SBU announced suspicions against a Russian general who ordered the use of chemical weapons against the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The report specifically refers to Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov.

By order of Kirillov, since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 4.8 thousand cases of enemy use of chemical munitions have been recorded. In particular, these are K-1 combat grenades, which are equipped with toxic irritant substances — CS and CN. Their use is prohibited by the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction of 13.01.1993.