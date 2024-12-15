Railway blown up in Ulyanovsk, Russia

In the aggressor country of Russia, unknown individuals staged a new high-profile sabotage and blew up the railway track.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian intelligence reports an explosion on a railway in Ulyanovsk, Russia.
- This sabotage caused new problems for the Russian invaders.
- It also showed the destruction of a Russian fighter jet directly at the airfield.
It's loud again in Russia
According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, this is another blow to the enemy's logistics.
According to Ukrainian intelligence, the explosion occurred in the railway district of Ulyanovsk, on a line near the Sviyaga River — a few kilometers from the local locomotive depot and the Ulyanovsk Motor Plant.
The GUR also recalls that on December 11, two mainline diesel locomotives of the aggressor state burned down in Bryansk.
GUR reported new losses of the Russian army
According to Ukrainian intelligence, on December 14, 2024, an enemy Su-30 fighter jet burned down right at the airfield in the city of Krymsk, Krasnodar Territory, Russia.
Moreover, it is stated that on December 13, a massive fire in the city of Krasnodar disabled three Russian railway locomotives.
Military intelligence draws attention to the fact that the aforementioned military facilities were used by the aggressor country in its war of aggression against Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-