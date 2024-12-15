Railway blown up in Ulyanovsk, Russia
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
It's loud again in Russia
In the aggressor country of Russia, unknown individuals staged a new high-profile sabotage and blew up the railway track.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian intelligence reports an explosion on a railway in Ulyanovsk, Russia.
  • This sabotage caused new problems for the Russian invaders.
  • It also showed the destruction of a Russian fighter jet directly at the airfield.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, this is another blow to the enemy's logistics.

On December 14, 2024, an explosion destroyed a railway track in Ulyanovsk, Russia — the military logistics of the Russian occupation army suffered another complication, the GUR report said.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the explosion occurred in the railway district of Ulyanovsk, on a line near the Sviyaga River — a few kilometers from the local locomotive depot and the Ulyanovsk Motor Plant.

The GUR also recalls that on December 11, two mainline diesel locomotives of the aggressor state burned down in Bryansk.

The process of weakening the logistics facilities that Russia uses to wage a genocidal war against Ukraine continues. The GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds that there will be fair retribution for every war crime! — Ukrainian intelligence officers emphasize.

GUR reported new losses of the Russian army

According to Ukrainian intelligence, on December 14, 2024, an enemy Su-30 fighter jet burned down right at the airfield in the city of Krymsk, Krasnodar Territory, Russia.

Moreover, it is stated that on December 13, a massive fire in the city of Krasnodar disabled three Russian railway locomotives.

Military intelligence draws attention to the fact that the aforementioned military facilities were used by the aggressor country in its war of aggression against Ukraine.

The GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds that there will be fair retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people. Glory to Ukraine! — says the official statement of Ukrainian intelligence officers.

