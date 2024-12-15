Ukrainian soldiers knocked out the Russian army from the Kolesnyk Forest in the Kharkiv Region

According to the DeepState monitoring project, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to drive out Russian invaders south of Hlushkivka in the Kupyansk direction in the Kharkiv region.

Ukrainian defenders achieved new success in the Kharkiv region

The enemy was knocked out of the Kolesnykiv Forest. The Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to knock out the enemy south of Hlushkivka and gain a foothold. This information was also stated by the commander of the Achilles UAV, the report says. Share

In addition, it is noted that over the past few days, Ukrainian soldiers have been reinforcing and repelling attempts by the occupiers to return to the forest.

On December 14, DeepState analysts reported that Russian soldiers had advanced in the area of Dvorichnaya and Lozova in the Kharkiv region.

It is also known that the Ukrainian Defense Forces pushed back the enemy near Peshchane, Donetsk region.

What is known about the situation on the front on December 14-15?

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, 292 combat clashes between Russian invaders and Ukrainian defenders were recorded along the entire front line.

On December 14, the Russian army launched one missile strike on Ukrainian Defense Forces positions and settlements, using two missiles, as well as 61 air strikes, involving 99 anti-aircraft missiles.

Moreover, the enemy carried out over 5,000 artillery attacks, 158 of which were from MLRS, and used more than three thousand kamikaze drones to destroy them.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes on the areas of the settlements of Slobozhanske, Lyptsi, Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region; Siversk, Hryhorivka, Krymske, Petrivka, Konstantinopolske, Uspenivka, Shevchenko, Novopil in the Donetsk region; Temyrivka in the Zaporizhia region; Mykolaivka in the Kherson region. Share

Also, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces have carried out 35 strikes on concentrations of manpower, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian army.