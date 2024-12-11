Experts from The Telegraph have concluded that the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may be much closer to the collapse that once befell the Soviet Union than everyone used to believe.

Russia is weakening, and Putin can't stop it

As the publication notes, the Russian Federation is "slowly losing" in the economic sphere. This process has accelerated rapidly over the past year.

The fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria and Putin's inability to prevent it confirm the fact that the Kremlin is gradually losing leverage on the international arena. However, this is only the beginning.

As you know, both Kyiv and Moscow are currently waiting for the announcement of an ultimatum by US President-elect Donald Trump for a quick end to the war.

If Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky refuses peace terms, the US will stop all military aid, if Putin delays, the US will intensify military measures and begin "carpet bombing" of the Russian economy. Share

This will be a real blow for the Kremlin, because, as you know, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation raised interest rates to 21% to stop the inflationary spiral.

In Russia, they already recognize the approach of collapse

The economy cannot long exist in this state. This is a colossal challenge for business and banks, — recently complained the head of the Russian "Sberbank", Herman Gref. Share

Serhiy Chemezov, the head of the defense giant Rostec, also made a statement in this regard.

According to the latter, a large number of Russian companies may simply go bankrupt.

At rates over 20 percent, I don't know any business that could make a profit, not even an arms dealer, he said. Share

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the shortage of IT workers in the aggressor country has reached about 600,000 people, and 400,000 vacancies are unfilled in the defense industry.

What is important to understand is that the total labor shortage is about 5 million people.