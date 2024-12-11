Russia's escape from Syria. The Kremlin has already found the "culprit"
Category
World
Publication date

Russia's escape from Syria. The Kremlin has already found the "culprit"

The Kremlin has found a new scapegoat
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov claims that the uprising in Syria and the flight of Russian military personnel from there are the result of the policies of dictator Bashar Assad.

Points of attention

  • The Kremlin places responsibility for the difficult situation in Syria on the actions and decisions of the Syrian dictator.
  • Ukraine confirms its readiness to restore relations with Syria and advocates stabilization of the region through political dialogue.

The Kremlin has found a new scapegoat

The spokesman of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin again began to cynically lie that the aggressor country at one time helped Syria deal with terrorists and stabilize the situation in the region.

Moreover, Peskov added that the Russian Federation has already fulfilled its mission.

Russia helped the Syrian Arab Republic deal with terrorists at one time and helped stabilize the situation after it began to threaten the entire region. Russia has spent a lot of effort for this. Thus, she accomplished her mission.

Dmytro Peskov

Dmytro Peskov

Kremlin spokesman

According to him, the subsequent policy of Bashar Assad provoked the beginning of the uprising in Syria.

The Kremlin spokesman assures that the Syrian dictator's actions and decisions have led to a difficult situation.

With which it is now necessary to work, taking into account the current realities, — added Peskov.

Ukraine has already turned to Syria

Official Kyiv confirmed that it is ready to restore relations with Syria in the future.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiga made a statement on this occasion.

Assad (Bashar Assad, Syrian dictator — ed.) died. This has always been and will be the case with all dictators who bet on Putin. He always betrays those who rely on him, he emphasized.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy draws attention to the fact that currently the key goal is to restore security in Syria and effectively protect people from violence.

According to him, it is important to do everything possible to stabilize the region, to ensure an inclusive political dialogue in Syria for the sake of functioning state institutions.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin lost one of his spheres of influence due to the fall of the Assad regime
Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
Putin lost one of his spheres of influence due to the fall of the Assad regime
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How Putin actually saved Assad. DIU learned the details
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
How was the operation of Russia to save Assad
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The fall of the Assad regime — Biden's first reaction appeared
How Biden comments on the events in Syria

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?