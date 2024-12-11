Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov claims that the uprising in Syria and the flight of Russian military personnel from there are the result of the policies of dictator Bashar Assad.
Points of attention
- The Kremlin places responsibility for the difficult situation in Syria on the actions and decisions of the Syrian dictator.
- Ukraine confirms its readiness to restore relations with Syria and advocates stabilization of the region through political dialogue.
The Kremlin has found a new scapegoat
The spokesman of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin again began to cynically lie that the aggressor country at one time helped Syria deal with terrorists and stabilize the situation in the region.
Moreover, Peskov added that the Russian Federation has already fulfilled its mission.
According to him, the subsequent policy of Bashar Assad provoked the beginning of the uprising in Syria.
The Kremlin spokesman assures that the Syrian dictator's actions and decisions have led to a difficult situation.
Ukraine has already turned to Syria
Official Kyiv confirmed that it is ready to restore relations with Syria in the future.
The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiga made a statement on this occasion.
The head of Ukrainian diplomacy draws attention to the fact that currently the key goal is to restore security in Syria and effectively protect people from violence.
According to him, it is important to do everything possible to stabilize the region, to ensure an inclusive political dialogue in Syria for the sake of functioning state institutions.
