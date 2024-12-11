Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov claims that the uprising in Syria and the flight of Russian military personnel from there are the result of the policies of dictator Bashar Assad.

The Kremlin has found a new scapegoat

The spokesman of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin again began to cynically lie that the aggressor country at one time helped Syria deal with terrorists and stabilize the situation in the region.

Moreover, Peskov added that the Russian Federation has already fulfilled its mission.

Russia helped the Syrian Arab Republic deal with terrorists at one time and helped stabilize the situation after it began to threaten the entire region. Russia has spent a lot of effort for this. Thus, she accomplished her mission. Dmytro Peskov Kremlin spokesman

According to him, the subsequent policy of Bashar Assad provoked the beginning of the uprising in Syria.

The Kremlin spokesman assures that the Syrian dictator's actions and decisions have led to a difficult situation.

With which it is now necessary to work, taking into account the current realities, — added Peskov.

Ukraine has already turned to Syria

Official Kyiv confirmed that it is ready to restore relations with Syria in the future.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiga made a statement on this occasion.

Assad (Bashar Assad, Syrian dictator — ed.) died. This has always been and will be the case with all dictators who bet on Putin. He always betrays those who rely on him, he emphasized.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy draws attention to the fact that currently the key goal is to restore security in Syria and effectively protect people from violence.