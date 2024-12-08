US leader Joe Biden called the historic events in Syria, where the rebels overthrew the regime of dictator Bashar al-Assad, a fundamental act of justice for the Syrian people, but also a moment of risk and uncertainty.

How Biden comments on the events in Syria

The Assad regime finally fell. This regime abused, tortured and killed literally hundreds of thousands of innocent Syrians. The fall of the regime is a fundamental act of justice. Joe Biden President of the USA

According to the American leader, now is the moment of historic opportunity for the long-suffering people of Syria.

Now he got a chance to build a better future "for his proud country".

The White House leader also pledged that the United States will work with allies and stakeholders in Syria, as well as with all Syrian groups, to ensure the transition to an independent and sovereign Syria with a new constitution and a new government.

We will support Syria's neighbors, including Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq and Israel, should any threat arise from Syria during this transition period, Joe Biden emphasized. Share

According to him, the US will do everything possible to ensure stability in eastern Syria, protecting personnel from any threats, and the mission against ISIS will continue.

Where did Assad flee after losing power

Syrian dictator Bashar Assad fled to Moscow with members of his family.

Vladimir Putin's regime gave them political asylum, Russian propagandists write, citing their anonymous sources.

It is important to understand that earlier there were rumors that the Il-76T plane of the Syrian dictator Bashar Assad, which left Damascus on December 8, not only disappeared from the radar, but also crashed.

According to the data of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine, the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin decided to save his crony Bashar Assad and his entourage after the overthrow of the latter's regime in Syria.

For this, Russia spread fakes about the plane crash in which the ex-president of Syria allegedly died.