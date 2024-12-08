The US Embassy again warns of dangerous Russian attacks on Ukraine

On December 8, the US Embassy in Ukraine officially warned of an increase in threats from Russian missiles and drones, and also urged people to take shelter in the event of an airstrike.

The threat of attacks by the Russian Federation increased again

American diplomats called on US citizens in Ukraine to be "extremely careful" against the background of "increasing threats from Russian missiles and drones targeting critical objects of the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine."

All US citizens should heed the Ukrainian government's warnings about airstrikes and monitor the reliable Air Alert app on their mobile phones, the embassy said in an official statement. Share

According to the embassy, it is extremely important for US citizens to observe all government curfews, follow instructions quickly and seek shelter during an air raid alert.

American diplomats advised to find places of shelter in advance, before the announcement of the air alert, as well as to follow the instructions of Ukrainian officials and emergency response services in the event of an emergency.

Why is this important?

As mentioned earlier, the US Embassy urged its citizens in Ukraine to exercise maximum caution in connection with the risk of a major air attack by the Russian Federation on November 20.

In addition, the diplomatic mission unexpectedly switched to remote work for everyone. After that, several other European countries adopted identical decisions.

In view of this, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine declared about "information incitement" and reminded that threats of shelling from the aggressor state are a daily reality for Ukrainians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia.

On November 21, the aggressor country Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on the Dnipro.