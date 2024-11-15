On the morning of November 15, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced that more than 50 Ukrainian drones attacked the territory of the Russian Federation and occupied Crimea during the night.
- The governor of the Krasnodar region published true information about the attack, but later deleted it.
- The drones were aimed at military facilities, in particular at the airfield "Krymsk".
Russia was again attacked by drones
The Russian Defense Ministry claims that it allegedly managed to shoot down 36 UAVs only over the Krasnodar Territory.
What is also interesting is that the local occupation authorities previously announced the destruction of 46 drones over the Crimean district alone, but then deleted the publication without explanation.
Subsequently, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced that a total of 51 UAVs were shot down.
The Governor of the Krasnodar Territory made a separate statement on this matter:
One of the targets of the drones was the airfield "Krymsk"
Opposition Russian journalists drew attention to the fact that the head of the Crimean district of the Krasnodar Territory initially announced that 46 UAVs had been shot down overnight.
He also added that no civilians were injured, but later deleted his post.
According to local residents, the drones tried to attack the Krymsk military airfield in the Krasnodar region.
