Large-scale drone attack on Russia — full details and video

On the morning of November 15, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced that more than 50 Ukrainian drones attacked the territory of the Russian Federation and occupied Crimea during the night.

Russia was again attacked by drones

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that it allegedly managed to shoot down 36 UAVs only over the Krasnodar Territory.

What is also interesting is that the local occupation authorities previously announced the destruction of 46 drones over the Crimean district alone, but then deleted the publication without explanation.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced that a total of 51 UAVs were shot down.

51 Ukrainian UAVs were intercepted and destroyed by the air defense units on duty: 36 UAVs over the territory of the Krasnodar Territory, 3 UAVs over the territory of the Republic of Crimea, 2 UAVs over the territory of the Belgorod Region, and 10 UAVs over the Sea of Azov, the official statement of the enemy agency says.

The Governor of the Krasnodar Territory made a separate statement on this matter:

This night, two municipalities of the region suffered a massive attack by drones. Our air defense forces intercepted several dozen UAVs in the Crimean and Red Army districts. In Krymsk, drone wreckage fell on the territory of four households. There are no casualties. The roof of one house and a car were damaged. In the Red Army district in the village of Poltava, the wreckage of the drone damaged the roof of a private house, he wrote.

One of the targets of the drones was the airfield "Krymsk"

Opposition Russian journalists drew attention to the fact that the head of the Crimean district of the Krasnodar Territory initially announced that 46 UAVs had been shot down overnight.

He also added that no civilians were injured, but later deleted his post.

The operational headquarters of the Crimean district continues to work. Overnight, 46 UAVs were shot down over the territory of the district. There were no casualties among the two civilians, the deleted publication reported.

According to local residents, the drones tried to attack the Krymsk military airfield in the Krasnodar region.