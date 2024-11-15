8 bombers took off from the Russian airfield "Olenya"
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Russian Federation may launch another large-scale attack on Ukraine
Читати українською

On the morning of November 15, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned about the takeoff of 8 bombers from the Russian airfield "Olenya". It is worth noting that earlier it also became known about the activity of 6 Russian Tu-95MS aircraft.

Points of attention

  • The Air Force of the Armed Forces urges not to ignore the air alarm.
  • It is quite possible that the Russian aviation will only simulate launches, as it happened last time, but the threat remains.
  • It is known that 10 people were wounded as a result of a massive combined enemy attack on Odesa.

According to the Ukrainian defenders, they recorded the activity of 6 Tu-95MS aircraft from the "Olenya" airfield flying in a south-eastern direction.

In addition, it is emphasized that if there is a missile threat, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will notify additionally.

Don't Ignore Airborne Alarms! According to updated data, there are about 8 Tu-95MS strategic bombers in the air, the message says.

It is worth noting that on the morning of November 11, the Air Force reported that eight Tu-95MS planes took off in Russia, which later "launched missiles."

However, then the launches were probably simulated.

In Odesa, the number of victims increased after the attack of the Russian Federation

As a result of the massive combined enemy attack on Odesa, the number of wounded increased to 10. In particular, it is about 2 children.

Photo: facebook.com/p/Oleg-Kiper

On the evening of November 14, our city suffered a massive combined enemy attack. As a result, a woman died, and the injured are being given the necessary medical assistance. So far, 10 people have been injured, Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov said.

Photo: facebook.com/p/Oleg-Kiper

He also specified that the Russian occupiers damaged civil infrastructure, residential buildings, the heating system, religious and educational institutions.

According to the mayor of the city, operational services and a volunteer unit of the Department of Municipal Security are working on the ground.

Photo: facebook.com/p/Oleg-Kiper

In addition, it is indicated that heat suppliers are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

Later, Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, reported that among the victims there is a 9-year-old boy, he is in a moderate condition in the hospital.

Photo: facebook.com/p/Oleg-Kiper

It is also indicated that another 22-year-old boy is in serious condition after an enemy attack.

The Russian attack on Ukraine on November 9 — the first details

