Drone attack. Russians complain about the fire in the area of the Saratov Refinery

On the night of November 8, residents of the Russian Saratov mass posted a video of a fire allegedly caused by a drone strike in the area of a local oil refinery. The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country reported the alleged destruction of 17 UAVs.
Points of attention
- Residents of Saratov reported a fire near the local oil refinery allegedly caused by a drone strike.
- The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claimed to have destroyed 17 Ukrainian UAVs in various regions.
- Governor confirmed UAV elimination over Saratov with debris falling in the industrial zone, including the refinery area.
- Similar drone activity was reported in the Tambov region, with drones causing a small fire near the Michurin Oil Refinery.
- The incidents raise concerns about the security of industrial sites and the impact of drone attacks on critical infrastructure.
Drone attack on the Saratov Refinery: what is known
Residents of Saratov reported a fire in the area of a local oil refinery after a UAV attack.
At the same time, some residents claim that the refinery torch is burning, however, judging by the footage, the torch is located to the right of the alleged fire. There is no confirmation of this information.
The governor reported that a UAV was eliminated over the territory of Saratov at night, and part of the debris fell in the industrial zone of Zavodsky District. The Saratov Refinery is located in this area.
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announces that 17 UAVs were allegedly shot down or intercepted overnight:
What is known about the drone attack in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation
As the governor of the region, Maksym Egorov, said, on the night of October 27, the "arrival" of drones was recorded in Michurinsk municipal district.
11 drones are known. A small fire caused by an explosion was quickly extinguished by the forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in the Tambov region, the local governor said.
The network also reports about a fire near the village of Novonikolske, where the Transneft-Druzhba control station caught fire. In the same village is located the Michurin Oil Refinery.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-