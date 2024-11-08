The Russian attack on Zaporozhye — 9 people died, including a child

In Zaporizhzhia, emergency search operations are continuing in a multi-story building hit by a Russian aerial bomb on November 7, there may still be people under the rubble. As of the morning of November 8, 9 dead townspeople are known, including a one-year-old boy.

Russia killed 9 people in an apartment building in Zaporizhzhia

Yuliya Barysheva, spokeswoman for the Department of State Emergency Services in the Zaporizhia Region, stated this at a briefing at the scene of the impact.

Rescue workers worked all night. To illuminate the place of impact, special lighting towers were installed. In the private sector, the "arrival works" were completed yesterday. Search operations continued throughout the night at the site of the hit to the high-rise building. The search and rescue operation is ongoing. There may be people under the rubble. Share

The law enforcement officers conducted a door-to-door search. According to information, some people still have not been contacted.

The State Emergency Service notes that a total of 42 injured people are known: 20 women, 18 men and four children.

Zaporozhye after the attack of the Russian Federation

20 units of equipment and 110 personnel were involved from the State Emergency Service to eliminate the consequences of the strikes. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 40 victims.

In Zaporizhzhia, November 8 became the Day of mourning for the dead

Today in Zaporizhzhia is the Day of Mourning for the victims of yesterday's Russian shelling of the regional center. The bloody hands of the enemy took the lives of 9 civilians. Including a 1-year-old boy. Eternal memory of the dead. Condolences to those who have lost relatives and friends. Russia is a terrorist country. We will not forgive.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, reported this.

Fedorov also clarified information about the condition of the victims during the Russian bombing.