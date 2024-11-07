In Zaporizhzhia, the number of dead and wounded as a result of the Russian attack increased rapidly

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of injured as a result of the Russian bombing on the afternoon of November 7 increased to 40 people, four people died.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, reported this.

40 injured, including four children. Such are the consequences of an enemy air attack on Zaporozhye. Share

Among the injured children are 15-, 5-, and 1-year-old boys and a four-month-old girl. All of them are under the supervision of doctors.

About 30 people are in hospitals in a medium condition.

The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with five guided aerial bombs, one of which hit the territory of a medical institution.

