In Zaporizhzhia, the number of dead and wounded as a result of the Russian attack increased rapidly
Ukraine
In Zaporizhzhia, the number of dead and wounded as a result of the Russian attack increased rapidly

Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhzhia
In Zaporizhzhia, the number of injured as a result of the Russian bombing on the afternoon of November 7 increased to 40 people, four people died.

  • The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the Russian attack has rapidly increased, with four reported deaths and 40 people wounded, including children.
  • The Russian army used guided aerial bombs, hitting critical infrastructure like medical facilities, resulting in serious casualties.
  • Approximately 30 people are in moderate condition in Zaporizhzhia hospitals, receiving necessary medical care and attention.
  • Among the injured are children as young as 4 months old, emphasizing the indiscriminate nature of the attack on the civilian population.
  • The local authorities, medical personnel, and emergency services are working tirelessly to provide assistance to the victims and manage the aftermath of the devastating attack.

In Zaporizhzhia, 40 people were injured by air bombs of the Russia

Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, reported this.

40 injured, including four children. Such are the consequences of an enemy air attack on Zaporozhye.

Among the injured children are 15-, 5-, and 1-year-old boys and a four-month-old girl. All of them are under the supervision of doctors.

Zaporozhye after the attack of the Russian Federation

About 30 people are in hospitals in a medium condition.

Russia hit Zaporizhzhia with 5 anti-aircraft missiles

The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with five guided aerial bombs, one of which hit the territory of a medical institution, where five were injured, one of whom was in serious condition.

At 4:00 p.m., the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, Ivan Fedorov, clarified that the number of victims had increased.

One person died, ten were injured, including a one-year-old child. Such are the preliminary consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporozhye. Two people, including a medical facility worker, are in serious condition. Doctors provide the victims with all the necessary assistance.

Later it became known that 17 residents of Zaporozhye were injured, among them are three children: a four-month-old girl and boys aged 1 and 10 years.

