Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with missiles and aerial bombs — there are wounded
Ukraine
Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with missiles and aerial bombs — there are wounded

Ivan Fedorov
Zaporozhye
Around 3:00 p.m., Russian troops struck Zaporozhye. It is previously known about the destruction of critical infrastructure and injuries to citizens.

  • Russian military attack on Zaporizhzhia led to casualties and destruction of critical infrastructure.
  • Head of Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, reported wounded citizens and escalating destruction in the city.
  • Information about the extent of destruction and casualties due to the Russian strike is still being established.
  • Zaporizhzhia faced a mass attack by the Russian Federation with missiles and aerial bombs, resulting in multiple hits on residential buildings and hospitals.
  • Recent update shows that 8 victims have been confirmed as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.

Russia shelled Zaporozhye: there are casualties and destruction

At 2:59 p.m., the head of Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, reported a mass attack by the Russian Federation on Zaporizhzhia.

In the middle of the day, Russian missiles and anti-aircraft missiles are flying at Ukraine and civilians! Massive attack on Zaporozhye. The enemy made 5 hits. Unfortunately, residential buildings and hospitals were hit.

Ivan Fedorov

Ivan Fedorov

Head of Zaporizhzhia OVA

Fedorov also noted that there are wounded in the city, and the scale of the destruction is being established.

Zaporozhye after the attack of the Russian Federation

Later, the head of ZOVA provided a photo and video of the consequences of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.

In Zaporizhzhia, 8 victims are already known as a result of the Russian attack

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of dead increased again after shelling on November 5. Eight victims are known so far.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhya OVA, announced this.

"Unfortunately, a woman who was brought to the hospital with a serious condition died," said the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA.

