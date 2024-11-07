Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with missiles and aerial bombs — there are wounded

Around 3:00 p.m., Russian troops struck Zaporozhye. It is previously known about the destruction of critical infrastructure and injuries to citizens.
Russia shelled Zaporozhye: there are casualties and destruction
At 2:59 p.m., the head of Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, reported a mass attack by the Russian Federation on Zaporizhzhia.
Fedorov also noted that there are wounded in the city, and the scale of the destruction is being established.
Later, the head of ZOVA provided a photo and video of the consequences of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.
In Zaporizhzhia, 8 victims are already known as a result of the Russian attack
In Zaporizhzhia, the number of dead increased again after shelling on November 5. Eight victims are known so far.
Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhya OVA, announced this.
"Unfortunately, a woman who was brought to the hospital with a serious condition died," said the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA.
