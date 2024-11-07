Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. The number of dead and injured increased

The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia in the afternoon on November 7 with five guided aerial bombs, one of which hit the territory of a medical facility. There are five wounded in the hospital, one of whom is in serious condition. A total of 10 people were injured in the city from the Russian bombing. One person died.

There are injured employees. Now we are engaged in evacuation and transfer of patients, and we are discharging those who can. In total, five people were injured in the medical facility, one person is in serious condition, said the doctor of the medical facility. Share

Police paramedics are working at the scene and have provided assistance to the injured. The rescuers are also extinguishing the car that got involved due to the impact.

The secretary of the city council of Zaporizhia, Regina Kharchenko, reported that the enemy attacked Zaporizhia with five self-propelled guns. There is the destruction of residential buildings, one of the city's medical facilities.

At 4:00 p.m., the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, Ivan Fedorov, clarified that the number of victims had increased.

One person died, ten were injured, including a one-year-old child. Such are the preliminary consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporozhye. Two people, including an employee of a medical facility, are in serious condition. Doctors provide the victims with all the necessary assistance. Share

The number of wounded as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporozhye increased to 17 people. Among the injured are three children - a four-month-old girl and boys aged 1 and 10 years.

At 2:59 p.m., the head of Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov reported a mass attack by the Russian Federation on Zaporizhzhia.

In the middle of the day, Russian missiles and anti-aircraft missiles are flying at Ukraine and civilians! Massive attack on Zaporozhye. The enemy made 5 hits. Unfortunately, residential buildings and hospitals were hit.

Fedorov also noted that there are wounded in the city, and the extent of the destruction is being established.