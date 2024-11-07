Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. The number of dead and injured increased

The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia in the afternoon on November 7 with five guided aerial bombs, one of which hit the territory of a medical facility. There are five wounded in the hospital, one of whom is in serious condition. A total of 10 people were injured in the city from the Russian bombing. One person died.
Points of attention
- The Russian army launched a deadly attack on Zaporizhzhia, resulting in one person dead and a total of 10 people injured.
- Medical facilities and residential areas were targeted in the onslaught, causing significant harm to civilians.
- Efforts are underway to provide necessary assistance to the wounded and evacuate affected individuals from the affected areas.
- The city council of Zaporizhzhia confirmed the mass attack by the Russian Federation, emphasizing the grave consequences of the assault.
- The situation remains critical with ongoing efforts to assess the extent of destruction and provide support to the victims of the brutal attack.
Russia hit Zaporizhzhia with 5 anti-aircraft missiles
The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with five guided aerial bombs, one of which hit the territory of a medical institution, where five were injured, one of whom was in serious condition.
Police paramedics are working at the scene and have provided assistance to the injured. The rescuers are also extinguishing the car that got involved due to the impact.
The secretary of the city council of Zaporizhia, Regina Kharchenko, reported that the enemy attacked Zaporizhia with five self-propelled guns. There is the destruction of residential buildings, one of the city's medical facilities.
At 4:00 p.m., the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, Ivan Fedorov, clarified that the number of victims had increased.
The number of wounded as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporozhye increased to 17 people. Among the injured are three children - a four-month-old girl and boys aged 1 and 10 years.
Russia shelled Zaporozhye: there are casualties and destruction
At 2:59 p.m., the head of Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov reported a mass attack by the Russian Federation on Zaporizhzhia.
In the middle of the day, Russian missiles and anti-aircraft missiles are flying at Ukraine and civilians! Massive attack on Zaporozhye. The enemy made 5 hits. Unfortunately, residential buildings and hospitals were hit.
Fedorov also noted that there are wounded in the city, and the extent of the destruction is being established.
