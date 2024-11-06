In Zaporizhzhia, the number of dead as a result of the Russian attack has increased again

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of dead increased again after shelling on November 5. Eight victims are known so far.

In Zaporizhzhia, 8 victims are already known as a result of the Russian attack

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhya OVA, announced this.

"Unfortunately, a woman who was brought to the hospital with a serious condition died," said the head of the Zaporizhzhya OVA. Share

In addition, according to him, nine victims after yesterday's enemy attack on the regional center are in Zaporizhzhya medical institutions.

Two people — a 44-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man — are in serious condition. Doctors assess the condition of seven more victims as average.

What is known about the Russian attack on Zaporozhye

As Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhia OVA, reported, Russian troops struck the critical infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia on the morning of November 5.

The details of the shelling are currently unknown. It is also not known what kind of weapon the Russians used to strike.

The prosecutor's office opened a case for violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.