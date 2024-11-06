In Zaporizhzhia, the number of dead as a result of the Russian attack has increased again
Ivan Fedorov
In Zaporizhzhia, the number of dead increased again after shelling on November 5. Eight victims are known so far.

Points of attention

  • In Zaporizhzhia, the number of dead has increased again after the attack by the Russian Federation, a total of eight victims.
  • Nine victims are in medical facilities, among them two are in serious condition
  • Russian troops struck the city's critical infrastructure, but the details of the shelling remain unknown.
  • The prosecutor's office opened a case for intentional homicide as a result of the attack, the accused must answer for violations of the laws and customs of war
  • The head of Zaporizhzhya OVA stated about the recent enemy attack, as a result of which the city's infrastructure was damaged.

In Zaporizhzhia, 8 victims are already known as a result of the Russian attack

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhya OVA, announced this.

"Unfortunately, a woman who was brought to the hospital with a serious condition died," said the head of the Zaporizhzhya OVA.

In addition, according to him, nine victims after yesterday's enemy attack on the regional center are in Zaporizhzhya medical institutions.

Two people — a 44-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man — are in serious condition. Doctors assess the condition of seven more victims as average.

What is known about the Russian attack on Zaporozhye

As Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhia OVA, reported, Russian troops struck the critical infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia on the morning of November 5.

The details of the shelling are currently unknown. It is also not known what kind of weapon the Russians used to strike.

The prosecutor's office opened a case for violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

By the way, the head of the OVA previously reported that the Russians had hit an infrastructure object in Zaporizhzhia

