Attack of the Russian Federation on Zaporizhzhia — 6 people died, 16 more were injured
Ivan Fedorov
Six people were killed in Zaporizhzhia as a result of an early morning attack by the Russian Federation. In addition, the number of victims increased to 16 people.

  • In Zaporizhzhia, 6 people were killed and 16 others were injured as a result of an attack by the Russian Federation.
  • According to the military, the occupiers from the Russian Federation fired rockets at various regions of Ukraine.
  • Anti-aircraft missile forces and other units actively countered the enemy attack from the air.
  • A fire broke out at the site of the impact, the victims are receiving the necessary assistance and treatment.

6 people died in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the attack by the Russian Federation

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhya OVA, announced this.

Six people died and nine were injured. A fire broke out at the point of impact — such are the preliminary consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporozhye, — said Ivan Fedorov.

Currently, the victims are receiving all the necessary assistance.

Later it became known that the number of wounded in Zaporizhzhia increased to 16 people.

By the way, the head of the OVA reported before that that the Russians hit an infrastructure object in Zaporizhzhia.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine on November 5

According to the military, the occupiers launched rockets from the Black Sea in Odesa region, attacked Kharkiv region with anti-aircraft missiles, and launched Shahed and unspecified drones from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, and Orel of the Russian Federation.

The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 8:30 a.m., the downing of two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 48 enemy UAVs in the Odesa, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Khmelnytsky regions was confirmed.

30 enemy drones were lost in various regions of Ukraine, one more returned to Russia.

