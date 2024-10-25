Russia has increased the range of aerial bombs for attacks on Zaporozhye

The Russian military has made certain changes to the design of guided air bombs (KAB). Now projectiles fly much further than before.

This was reported by Vlad Voloshyn, the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces, on the air of the telethon.

According to Voloshin, about a month ago, the Russians began to fire KABs in the middle of the city of Zaporizhzhia, which is located more than 30 km from the line of combat.

This suggests that the enemy has made changes in the design of these aerial bombs and they now fly much further than before. And they began to use these guided aerial bombs of high power in Zaporizhzhia and other Ukrainian cities, which are located not far from the combat line in the range of these anti-aircraft missiles. Vlad Voloshyn Spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces

The spokesperson of the Southern Defense Forces added that the area of ​​application of anti-aircraft missiles has increased significantly. Their use was recorded in other directions as well, including in Kharkiv and Kramatorsk.

Two children were injured as a result of Russian airstrikes in Zaporizhzhia

The number of injured increased to 8 people, among them two girls aged 9 and 13. Such are the consequences of the evening attack of the Russians on Zaporozhye as of now. Share

Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, reported this.

On TV, the head of the OVA informed that the Russian Federation attacked the city with two anti-aircraft guns.

The first KAB hit along Naberezhnaya highway, two hundred meters from one of the hypermarkets... The result of the hit is damaged windows in commercial buildings and high-rise buildings around. All services work on site.

According to him, the second aerial bomb fell in an open area.