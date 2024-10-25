Russia has increased the range of aerial bombs for attacks on Zaporozhye

The Russian military has made certain changes to the design of guided air bombs (KAB). Now projectiles fly much further than before.
Russia hits Zaporozhye with anti-tank missiles: what is the reason?
This was reported by Vlad Voloshyn, the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces, on the air of the telethon.
According to Voloshin, about a month ago, the Russians began to fire KABs in the middle of the city of Zaporizhzhia, which is located more than 30 km from the line of combat.
The spokesperson of the Southern Defense Forces added that the area of application of anti-aircraft missiles has increased significantly. Their use was recorded in other directions as well, including in Kharkiv and Kramatorsk.
Two children were injured as a result of Russian airstrikes in Zaporizhzhia
Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, reported this.
On TV, the head of the OVA informed that the Russian Federation attacked the city with two anti-aircraft guns.
The first KAB hit along Naberezhnaya highway, two hundred meters from one of the hypermarkets... The result of the hit is damaged windows in commercial buildings and high-rise buildings around. All services work on site.
According to him, the second aerial bomb fell in an open area.
