The Russian Federation attacked a house in the Zaporizhzhia region with an anti-aircraft missile system — there are wounded

Russian occupiers attacked a civilian house in the village of Preobrazhenka, Pologiv District, Zaporizhzhia Region. As a result of the shelling, two people were injured.

Russia shelled the Zaporizhzhia region with anti-aircraft missiles

As Zaporizhzhya OVA reported, there was a family in the house.

It is known that a 55-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man were injured. They were taken to the hospital.

In addition, it is noted that during the day the occupiers made 266 strikes on 10 settlements of the Zaporizhia region:

RF troops carried out 4 airstrikes on Lobkovo, Pyatikhatki, Novodarivka and Malia Tokmachka.

124 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications attacked Lobkovo, Gulyaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotine, Mala Tokmachka, Novodarivka and Malynyvka.

9 shellings from MLRS covered Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novodarivka, and Orihiv.

129 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Lobkovo, Gulyaipol, Novoandriivka, Robotyno, Mala Tokmachka, Malynyvka, Novodarivka, and Preobrazhenka.

6 reports were received about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities. Civilians were not injured.

Air defense forces shot down 66 Shaheds and one missile during the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, on the night of November 3, the enemy attacked with a Kh-59/69 guided air missile from the airspace of the Kursk region, 96 strike UAVs of the "Shahed" type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF .

The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, the shooting down of the Kh-59/69 guided air missile and 66 enemy UAVs in Kyiv, Sumy, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions was confirmed. Share

27 enemy drones were lost in location, 1 unmanned aerial vehicle flew to Belarus.

Currently, there are two strike UAVs in the air. Combat work continues. Information is being clarified and updated.