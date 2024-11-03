Air defense forces shot down 66 Shaheds and one missile during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of November 3, the Russian Federation launched 96 attack UAVs and an Kh-59/69 air missile over Ukraine. Air defense forces confirmed the downing of a missile and 66 drones.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, on the night of November 3, the enemy attacked with a Kh-59/69 guided air missile from the airspace of the Kursk region, 96 strike UAVs of the "Shahed" type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF .

The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Photo — t.me/kpszsu

As of 09:00, the shooting down of the Kh-59/69 guided air missile and 66 enemy UAVs in Kyiv, Sumy, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions was confirmed. Share

27 enemy drones were lost in location, 1 unmanned aerial vehicle flew to Belarus.

Currently, there are two strike UAVs in the air. Combat work continues. Information is being clarified and updated.

The Russian Federation once again attacked Kyiv with drones

As reported in KMVA, debris damaged the road surface, a lighting pole and electrical wires.

In addition, the blast wave damaged the window glazing of the dormitory on the 1st and 2nd floors and the window glazing in the office building from the 1st to the 9th floors.

There was no fire or casualties.

Later, KMVA added that the drones were launched mainly from the north-eastern direction.

UAVs entered Kyiv on different courses and again at very low altitudes. During the night, the air alert was announced in the city twice, in total it lasted for five and a half hours. Share

Defense forces neutralized all drones that threatened the capital.

As a result of repelling the attack, falling debris was recorded in the Shevchenkiv and Holosiiv districts of the city.