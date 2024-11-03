Air defense forces shot down 66 Shaheds and one missile during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense forces shot down 66 Shaheds and one missile during the Russian attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down 66 Shaheds and one missile during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Читати українською

On the night of November 3, the Russian Federation launched 96 attack UAVs and an Kh-59/69 air missile over Ukraine. Air defense forces confirmed the downing of a missile and 66 drones.

Points of attention

  • Air defense forces repelled the attack of the Russian Federation, shooting down 66 drones and one Kh-59/69 missile.
  • All drones that threatened the capital were neutralized as a result of the successful reaction of the defense forces of Ukraine.
  • As a result of the repulse of the attack, the fall of debris was recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi and Holosiivskyi districts of Kyiv.
  • The Russian enemy struck from the airspace of the Kursk region and from various directions of Bryansk, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
  • More than 27 drones of the Russian Federation were lost in location, one UAV flew to Belarus during an attempt to attack Ukraine.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, on the night of November 3, the enemy attacked with a Kh-59/69 guided air missile from the airspace of the Kursk region, 96 strike UAVs of the "Shahed" type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF .

The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Photo — t.me/kpszsu

As of 09:00, the shooting down of the Kh-59/69 guided air missile and 66 enemy UAVs in Kyiv, Sumy, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions was confirmed.

27 enemy drones were lost in location, 1 unmanned aerial vehicle flew to Belarus.

Currently, there are two strike UAVs in the air. Combat work continues. Information is being clarified and updated.

The Russian Federation once again attacked Kyiv with drones

As reported in KMVA, debris damaged the road surface, a lighting pole and electrical wires.

In addition, the blast wave damaged the window glazing of the dormitory on the 1st and 2nd floors and the window glazing in the office building from the 1st to the 9th floors.

There was no fire or casualties.

Later, KMVA added that the drones were launched mainly from the north-eastern direction.

UAVs entered Kyiv on different courses and again at very low altitudes. During the night, the air alert was announced in the city twice, in total it lasted for five and a half hours.

Defense forces neutralized all drones that threatened the capital.

As a result of repelling the attack, falling debris was recorded in the Shevchenkiv and Holosiiv districts of the city.

In particular, in the Shevchenkiv district, the road surface, lighting poles and power grids were damaged. In at least five buildings, window glazing and entrance groups were damaged by the blast wave.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region. Among the injured are two children
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Dnipropetrovsk region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 2,000 Shaheds in October
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
shahed
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation once again attacked Kyiv with drones — what is known about the consequences
Kyiv City Military Administration
The Russian Federation once again attacked Kyiv with drones — what is known about the consequences

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?